COOS BAY — Recruiting quality medical professionals who can fit in well with our community has been a goal of North Bend Medical Center and the personal project of Christy Wright, NBMC’s recruitment manager.
Wright begins her search for the ideal physician by posting the open position on an online job board to gather as many candidates as she can.
“Once we get candidates, I call them to make sure they’re interested in this area, that they know what it means to live in a rural community like. I make sure that they understand that we don’t have big shopping malls here. I really try to make sure that they’re outdoorsy people,” Wright said.
Wright doesn’t have much trouble finding applicants. In fact she feels that there is a shift in people where she finds many are looking for a more adventurous lifestyle, and want to move to more secluded areas like the South Coast.
“It seems like people these days are really looking for the work-life balance. They want to work and play, and they can have that here. It's right in their back yard here. They can come to work and when they get off can be out camping in a half an hour,” Wright said.
North Bend Medical Center uses the surrounding beauty of the Oregon Coast as a selling point when recruiting medical professionals to the area.
If a prospective candidate passes the initial screening process they then talk with a department head for the department they are applying for.
If they’re an internal medicine candidate, then they talk to the internal medicine head to make sure that it’s going to be a good fit for that department. They talk about daily work routines, and call schedules, and what it’s like to work here. We do that to make sure that they understand what their practice is going to be like, because it can be different from a larger city.
North Bend Medical Center has a traditional practice program that is not something a lot of physicians coming in from larger communities are used to. The program has the doctor preform their own rounds and check on their patients in both the hospital and clinic settings, instead of just leaving it to whichever internal medicine physician is on duty.
“The physicians that practice in the clinic, which is in an outpatient setting, they round on their patients in the hospital. So they round on the inpatients. That’s really rare in larger cities,” Wright said.
According to Wright, hospitals in larger cities will not have follow up with their patients in the same capacity as smaller community hospitals like NBMC.
“In the larger cities the hospitalists, which are the internal medicine physicians that are on base in the hospital, they would round and cover patients. They would be in charge of the patients care while they’re in the hospital. For people on the outside looking in, it’s a really rare practice. It’s something that is becoming obsolete, but we still do it here, and our patients really like that. They appreciate seeing their doctor and if they don’t see their doctor they're like ‘where is my doctor,'” Wright said.
Some applicants don’t always like that NBMC operates with that personal touch, but others are very interested in getting to know their patients and their community.
“Some people just want to be a hospitalist. Some people don’t want to be in the clinic setting at all. They just want to be an employed physician working at the hospital,” Wright said.
After speaking with the department head, the candidate then goes through an extensive background and reference check.
“We make sure that before that before we invite anybody out for a site visit, and interview we check their references. We do this on a peer-to-peer basis, which means we have a retired physician affiliated with NBMC call and check references.
According to Wright this is the point in the hiring process where NBMC really figures out who the candidate is and whether or not they will be compatible with NBMC and its patients.
Once all of the candidate’s references have been contacted, the NBMC staff puts together a summary for NBMC medical director Dr. Kent Sharman and CEO John Burles to review and discuss. If the two feel that the candidate will be a good fit for NBMC, they will invite them and their family out for an onsite visit and interview.
“We give them a community tour, and if they’re interested we give them a real estate tour. It’s important to us that they really see the community that they’re going to be living in and working in. Of course we also bring them in and give them a tour of the clinic and the hospital. They get to meet all of the partners and people they’re going to be working with,” Wright said.
Usually Wright will take the candidates out to dinner somewhere in the area to show off some of the local cuisine.
“We always try to take them to dinner somewhere. I usually try to take them to a casual appetizer and drinks sort of thing their first night in town. Where we go really depends on the person. Usually I’ll take them out to 7 Devils, or Ciccarelli’s,” Wright said.
When the candidate leaves the onsite visit, NBMC takes another week or so before it finally decides if it’s going to make an offer for the open position.
Retention is something tha Wright really strives for, which is why the hiring process at NBMC takes some time to complete.
“We’re really trying to retain people. We really want to try and get people in here and keep them as long as we can.
This is only Wright's second year as the recruiter for NBMC. In her fist year, she recruited nine medical professionals to our area. Her goal this year, aside from recruiting more, is to work on retaining those folks she brought in last year.
“I’m really trying to make sure that those relationships are still intact, and that they’re happy. Really make sure that we kept all of the promises that we made in the recruitment process, and that there’s nothing we need to do to help them be successful in their practices,” Wright said.
In 2017, NBMC screened over 1,400 candidates. Out of that pool, 32 were invited for site visits. From those 32, only 17 were made offers for positions at the hospital, and nine people accepted offers. This year the NBMC has already made five new hires.
With a few offers pending, it looks promising that Wright will surpass the number of medical professional she hired in 2017.