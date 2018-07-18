BANDON — Scott Millhouser’s life changed when a friend dragged him along to a junior golf clinic years ago when he was growing up in Dallas, not far from Salem.
That day, the sixth-grader connected with the sport and with the way the head professional taught the kids. So Millhouser made clinics a regular thing.
“I grew up going to junior golf clinics,” he said. “I knew I wanted to be a PGA professional and teach and coach golf.”
Millhouser is nearly 15 years into his professional career as an instructor at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, touching the lives of some 120 students a year through the various youth programs at Bandon Dunes and as boys golf coach at Bandon High School.
On a recent afternoon, he was going through putting drills with 10 youngsters between 7 and 13 years old who form one of four South Coast teams in the PGA Junior Golf League program.
That’s just one of several summer programs Millhouser is involved with at the resort, also including free clinics for kids and the junior improvement program for students who want to become successful tournament golfers.
His regular job is as head professional at Bandon Trails, one of the four 18-hole courses at the resort, but teaching is his passion. And he enjoys working with all the different levels of students.
“I enjoy every age for different reasons,” Millhouser said. “The little kids, it’s new to them. It’s so fun, the excitement level. They can’t contain it.”
Meanwhile, when golfers get to 10 years old or so, they are beginning to take the game more seriously. That’s especially true of those in the junior improvement program, which meets twice a week through the summer for intensive instruction.
The level of intensity grows as those golfers reach high school.
“It gets more competitive,” Millhouser said. “There’s more attention to detail.”
This spring, Bandon won the Class 3A-2A-1A state title, the first for golf in school history.
“It was definitely fun this year to have the varsity team win the state title,” Millhouser said. “That’s something they will always be able to enjoy.”
The Bandon team included star brothers Scotty and Jackson Kennon, but others on the team also improved dramatically, which Millhouser loves to see.
“It was belief in themselves and confidence that they could overcome mistakes,” he said. “That’s what they finally learned. You don’t have to be perfect.
“They made mistakes and they didn’t get down on themselves. They finally matured.”
Millhouser was just like those golfers back when he was in high school, learning under a head golf pro who made the sport fun.
“I love the game,” he said. “It just consumed me.”
When he graduated from Dallas High School, he headed south to the desert and Arizona State University, where he studied business and professional golf management.
In 2003, he spent the summer at Bandon Dunes in the resort’s intern program, and got his first taste of teaching.
“We did junior clinics,” he said. “I went back to finish school, but I had to get back here. I love the resort. I love the area.”
He started as an assistant pro on the Bandon Dunes course before becoming head pro for Bandon Trails.
Millhouser is just one of many pros who impact students on the South Coast.
The PGA Junior Golf League started as a partnership between Bandon Dunes and Bandon Crossings, where head pro Jim Wakeman also has an extensive junior program.
Wakeman coaches a PGA Junior Golf League team based at Bandon Crossings, while two others are based at Coos Golf Club and Sunset Bay Golf Course, coached by Lexie Albie and Connor Smith, two assistant pros as the resort.
In all, some 15 golf pros, assistants and interns at Bandon Dunes are involved in teaching in the various clinics each summer, said Michael Chupka, the resort’s communications director.
“It’s a great way to get our interns involved with teaching to get them experienced in the field,” Chupka said.
And it’s a great way to introduce kids to the sport.
“It’s nice to see that many juniors in the area involved in golf,” Millhouser said. “It’s a great game. It teaches life lessons.”
Chupka said Millhouser does a great job teaching those lessons, for a number of reasons.
"First off, he is a great dad and has applied the skills he has learned from being a father with the kids he is teaching the game too," Chupka said.
"Secondly, he relates well to them, understands through his years of experience what makes kids excel."
Millhouser also teaches the golfers that having fun is the most important element of golf and takes joy in their accomplishments, Chupka said.
"Scott gets joy out of seeing the kids that come through our camps grow up, hit milestones, make contact for the first time, make their first par, etc.," Chupka said. "He is a great instructor and we are lucky to have him."