REEDSPORT — The Lower Umpqua Hospital District has relocated the District’s business office and the Reedsport Family Resource Center to the former Covenant United Methodist Church on Frontage Road in Reedsport. Staff moved in mid-July and are now conducting business from their new offices.
According to Ryan Fowler, chief administrative officer, “We began renovations shortly after purchasing the property on June 30, 2019. We are proud of the way it turned out, especially since most of the renovations were done by the hospital’s plant operations staff. We were fortunate to only subcontract the electrical work. We wish we could share this beautiful renovation with our community but due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the building is closed to the public. We plan to celebrate with an open house as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Business office representatives are available Monday through Friday by calling 541-271-2171. For additional information, please visit the hospital’s website at www.lowerumpquahospital.org and select Hospital District Services, and then select Business and Financial Services.
The Reedsport Family Resource Center (FRC) is available to connect people in coastal Douglas County to the information, resources, and services that they may need. Staff is available at 541-271-9700 from Monday through Friday.
The Center is available to help with the following areas:
• Applications for food stamps and Oregon Health Plan
• Information about subsidizing housing
• Department of Motor Vehicle manuals and forms
• Contact information for the SHIBA Medicare volunteer
• Dental and vision applications for those with limited income
• Sign up to obtain donated items
• Connect donors of gently used furniture and appliances with those in need
• Counseling and support group contact information
• Answers about local services and groups
This property is also the future location for a new home to the Lower Umpqua Hospital’s new ambulance station. The LUH Emergency Medical Services Team is looking forward to this new building which will house them and be available as a meeting location to community organizations.
For this new building to come to fruition, the District must hold local fundraising events before being able to apply for grants through the Lower Umpqua Hospital Foundation.
Fowler stated, “We are committed to providing our community with emergency services. We have recently created a full-time director position to oversee this project, along with helping fundraising efforts for the LUHD Foundation. Sheri Aasen has accepted this role since she was recently performing this role on a part-time basis.”
Aasen has been developing a project plan for future fundraising events, in cooperation with the Foundation Board. Aasen stated, “Our current ambulance station is old and in need of lots of repairs. In addition, it is not able to house the two ambulance crews nor their vehicles. I am happy to take on this exciting project and assist our District with the fundraising efforts.”
For additional information regarding Lower Umpqua Hospital District and upcoming fundraising efforts, visit their website at www.lowerumpquahospital.org or Facebook.com/lowerumpquahospital. Lower Umpqua Hospital District is a not-for-profit 20-bed Critical Access Hospital (CAH) located in Reedsport on the central Oregon Coast. It is a Level IV Trauma certified facility.
