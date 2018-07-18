When you think of a volunteer, this volunteer sets the bar pretty high and its all for the local music scene. Jim Ring is quick to share his gratitude about his employer John Knutson, of Knutson Towboat Company, for allowing him the freedom to do what he does.
Ring's connection to music? A house filled with music growing up. Ring said, "When I was a kid, the music in , but just in the famous form." Mom (Mary Ring) is on the board for Clambake. Yet interestingly, neither are musicians. Young Bucs' musician, actor and volunteer Les Engle can be credited with hooking the younger Ring for Clambake. Ring shared that "Les said, "Hey Jim we want you to come on the band committee, bring us something new. Let's shake things up." The all jazz theme just wasn't drawing the crowds it used to.
Ring started volunteering for Oregon Coast Lab Band when his son was a member. He said, "I went in and saw it was a good program."
Board members were leaving and it wasn't long before he was board president. His son moved on but he continued to nurture Evolution's success and now Bay City Swing's.
Lab Band kids were already volunteering with Clambake Music Festival helping transport musicians and their equipment then playing the festival.
Referring to Lab Band's six piece Bay City Swing, Ring said, "People didn't realize that when we show up with our sound equipment that there is a lot involved. We have to set our own sound up. We are there for hours. We did a wedding last weekend and it took two trucks to get everything there."
Ring declared, "I am a big Music on the Bay fan." When he heard that Adam Gould, as president of MOB, had a really full plate, Ring introduced himself at a Christmas party and asked if he could help. The rest is history. Ring said, "I maneuvered my way into being the head recruitment of bands' booking and I've been doing it ever since."
Darren Sherley said he's been volunteering for about six years taking pictures. "I didn't have a lot of respect for the art of photography when I started. I was doing Photoshop and I was addicted to creating things especially for my band Charlie Freak. I was running out of fodder."
"The first time I went to The Green Spot, there were a lot of bands there. I realized if it wasn't for my Photoshop skills I would have had nothing but garbage," said Sherley. He started focusing on low-light photography.
Sherley reached out to Ring about taking pictures at Music on the Bay.
Ring said, "We had a really good reception from the bands." Talking to the bands when he takes them to dinner he asks if Sherley can take photos. "We've had a great response, some of the bands use his pictures on their posters." said Ring.
Ring has coached local bands a little on presence, presentation and whatever they might be receptive to. At Music on the Bay's local band night, Impact opened for Charlie Freak, Sherley's former band. Ring suggested they figure out a way to minimize the down time on the stage. "I asked Darren to get with Impact and find a couple songs you can do together as you transition off, and they brought Mike (Carrillo) up and he fronted the band and sang. The boys slid back," he added "it went off super seamless and the crowd loved it."
Last year, Ring and Carmen Mathews, 7 Devils Brewing Co., conjured the inaugural Seagrass Music Festival partly to help raise funds for MOB. Ring said he and Mathews are "firm believers that musicians need to get paid." Referring to artistic endeavors Sherley added that "People think it's just your hobby, why should you get paid for it."
"Music on the Bay gives these six great free concerts in the park but we have to raise money. So we had Dust Bowl Revival here. We charged $12 in advance and $15 at the door. That's dirt cheap. They played the following Sunday in Eugene at the Hult Center and it was $25 the cheapest ticket," commented Ring.
"My biggest gripe about this community, and Carmen's too, is that he's able to give a lot of free music, but when we have a show, buy a ticket and show up. When we have something whether its here or at Egyptian or whatever. If we are charging for a show, please buy a ticket."
"On my end, with both the Clambake and Music on the Bay, raising the money, to do it, is the most difficult. Music on the Bay is $35k."
Ring mused that local bands would like to play at Music on the Bay, so he drug his wife out to just about every local establishment with live music. He quipped, "I made a point in the last year and a half to go see every local band. I watched these local bands and the level of talent is good as individuals, but a lot of the bands just haven't quite jelled." He added, "Some of these bands are absolutely terrible talent-wise and there are certain members of these bands who don't understand that."
Alluding to the absence of music police, Sherley added, "Some of us are narcissists, and I openly admit to that. Some of us just don't know that we're not good. And there's not been anyone to have the courage to go and say you know maybe if you worked on this."
About sharing great bands, Ring said, "It's a good feeling when you have that come along. I enjoy it, it's a lot of fun. I'd like to say I get something out of it, but I just like seeing people have a good time. People enjoying a concert."