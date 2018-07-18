MYRTLE POINT — Jerry Dishion would run home eagerly almost every day after school in East Los Angeles to grab his bow and arrow. The then 10-year-old huntsman was quick on his feet and relentless when it came to catching his prey.
Growing up in California, Dishion would travel down to the rugged, wild wetlands of the San Gabriel River with his gear by his side in the hopes of catching rabbits, pheasants or quail.
“I would stalk the river for hours,” said Dishion. “I’ve been hunting and fishing ever since I was a puppy.”
Dishion remembers his love of archery deepening when he met his idol, Howard Hill, an acclaimed professional archer, at one of the many class demonstrations he would host at his school. By that time, Dishion said he had been doing a lot of hunting and fishing and talked as much as he could to Hill about his trips.
“He was like the John Lennon of archery,” said Dishion. “I started going to his shop where he made bows and just got to know him.”
Over 30 years later, Dishion who still hunts on occasion, has expanded his love and passion for the sport into a company known worldwide as Rose City Archery, Inc., the largest manufacturer of Port Orford cedar shafts in the country.
The Myrtle Point based company produces an average of 2.5 million wood arrows a year and only uses down, dead Port Orford cedar trees to make them. Production manager and Dishion’s step-son Kaleb Sherritt said they get their salvaged wood from a variety of people including private landowners, local wood companies and the U.S. Forest Service.
Southwest Oregon is rich with Port Orford cedar and Coos County has some of the country’s oldest cedar trees. According to Sherritt, the 25,000 square foot plant has enough Port Orford cedar on hand to supply about two years’ worth of production.
Expansion has been something the family-run business has been thinking about for years. About half of their production, is exported overseas to Europe, which has a large market for traditional archery. Shops in countries including England, Belgium, Hungary and Romania have all featured arrows from Rose City Archery.
For the last eight months, Sherritt said the company has been working with Bearpaw Products, an archery distribution center based out of Germany, to secure a deal he said they are very excited about.
“Bearpaw is now our exclusive dealer for all of our arrows going into Europe,” said Sherritt. “They will be in charge of distributing our products over there and we’re hoping we can double our production by 2020.”
Sherritt said if this happens the company would be able to pay employees higher wages, increase hours and shifts as well as hire on new crew members.
“We’re making a product that no one out there really does,” said Sherritt. “It’s an American made product and the employees are proud to stand behind it.”
Before buying Rose City Archery, Dishion had worked at Stotler Archery in Hood River, where he made bows with fellow friends and co-owners Jim and Bob Stotler. During his free time, Dishion said he would on occasion freelance and write articles for the Petersen Publishing Company.
“I actually came down on assignment to write a story about Rose City Archery,” said Dishion. “They were one of the last businesses in town and so I came down and met the owner.”
Founded in 1932, Rose City Archery was originally operated by Jim Adamek. The plant relocated from Portland to Powers in 1946 to be closer to the Port Orford cedar trees and to cut down on the company’s travel costs of transferring the wood up north.
Soon after, Dishion took over ownership of the archery company, along with a couple of friends, and moved down to Coos County in the early ‘90s. He then purchased three other plants and combined them all, keeping the staff and the Rose City Archery name. Today, the archery company goes beyond their core arrow production and sells a range of accessories, bows, supplies, arrow assembly kits and cedar-oil based products.
“The idea just popped into my head,” said Dishion. “I started to think, why doesn’t somebody make oil out of this?”
With that question in mind, Dishion enlisted the help of Oregon State University in the early 2000s to perform research on the Port Orford cedar oil. According to Dishion, the labs at OSU tested the oil to study its toxicity level and to determine whether or not it was safe to use.
Rose City Archery CFO and Dishion’s wife Kate said the study found that the oil was anti-bacterial and anti-fungal. It also proved to be a natural bug repellant that was non-toxic.
The oil, which is extracted out of the cedar sawdust and wood chips collected at the plant, is placed into a line of products offered by the archery company including bug sprays, candles and animal shampoos and conditioners. The extractions are performed in a factory out of Junction City and then returned to their plant, where the oil is packaged and distributed.
Robert Thomas, the sales and marketing representative at Rose City Archery, said he’s been working nonstop to get the cedar oil products in as many retail stores as he can.
“We want to do more outreach in the community and let people know we’re here,” said Thomas. “We also want to be in stores nationwide. I’ve reached out to the Big 5 Sporting Goods store, which works a lot with the Boy Scouts of America and the ROTC, so maybe we can form some kind of relationship and work with them.”
The team at Rose City Archery has been working long hours and has rallied behind the success of the company. For management, the plan to brand the archery plant to become a household name and reach beyond local limits is something they’re ready for.
“Kaleb has really stepped up and has done an incredible job,” said Dishion. “Kate as well, the two have done wonderful taking over the company and keeping things going.”
Last year in September, Kate said she noticed something was wrong with Dishion. His energy levels began to lower and he had difficulty doing much of anything including walking, talking and eating. The family decided to pay a visit to the doctor’s office.
“I got hit with a brain tumor,” said Dishion. “They gave me like one day to have it taken out or I was going to die. So, I just said OK start chopping and the next day I had surgery.”
Dishion has spent the last year or so recovering at home while his wife and step-son Kaleb continue to help out at the plant.
“It’s crazy you know when it happens to you. I had never really been sick in my whole life and then whammy bammy there it is,” said Dishion. “My doctor gave me a plaque, which I have hung over my wall, that says I’m totally cured from the tumor.”
Dishion seems to be ready to get back in the swing of things, but has no doubt of the quality work that has been done while he’s getting better.
As for the future, the archery plant is continuing with its production and has included more family into the mix. Sherritt’s two brothers, Zed and Seth, can also be found working at the plant. According to Sherritt, Seth is a fisherman who lives in Alaska, but anytime his younger brother is in town they quickly get him to the plant. Brody, Sherritt’s 9-year-old son, seems to be the next in line for the future of the company.
“His plan is basically to come work with me at the mill,” said Sherritt. “He’s said in class before that’s his whole goal in life.”