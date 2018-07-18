NORTH BEND — John Burles didn’t think he’d be running North Bend Medical Center.
He was just a CPA, after all, and NBMC was a long-time client. After graduating from Marshfield and studying engineering at Oregon State, Burles joined the Navy and got a commission teaching nuclear power while taking night classes. He passed the CPA exam upon his exit from the Navy.
After years of working closely with NBMC, learning its financial situation and mechanisms over time, Burles was in the right place at the right time when suddenly the clinic needed a CEO in 2013.
“I was working with the clinic at the time and it just worked out that I stepped into the position,” Burles said. “It’s been five years and we’ve done a lot of good things. So that’s the way all that happened.”
Burles joined the Navy during the Vietnam War, and was sent to Vallejo, California, to teach, to churn out people ready to work on the nuclear-powered crafts crisscrossing the Pacific Ocean.
It was here, perhaps, Burles learned to manage personalities, handling a staff and company of students as the ranking officer.
“You never know where you’re gonna be,” Burles said. “If you want to be somewhere, that’s not where you’re going. They needed instructors. So I got tasked to Vallejo, California.”
He spent four and half years teaching, before completing his five years in the Navy and then joined his father’s private practice, eventually taking over upon the elder Burle’s retirement.
He spent 39 years as a local CPA, developing a relationship with NBMC over that time.
Then in 2013, the sudden opening paved the way for Burles to take the job. Since then, he has been helping usher in a new strategy for providing medicine.
Before, it was a cost-of-service model. A provider would provide a service, the customer would pay for that service, and everybody would be happy. The onus, then, was on the provider to provide numerous services, thereby maximizing the costs of those services.
This model, though, is changing. Largely under Burles, NBMC has been transitioning to a model more concerned with value, trying to best serve the customer instead of happily charging the customer a fee. But value has to be measured, creating a new challenge for health providers.
“We’re dealing with that shift in terms of measuring value, attaining value metrics and being compensated accordingly,” Burles said.
But changing the way things have been done for years isn’t an easy shift, but one that can be summed up nicely in just a few words.
“We’re trying to shift from sick care to heal care,” Burles said, “but also provide the sick care.”
And this has manifested in a few different ways.
The most obvious is the building itself. Instead of walking into an emergency room, which can immediately affect a patient, NBMC opens into a lobby, with a place to purchase light food or coffee. It’s open, with windows to let the sun in.
“That’s the first time we’ve ever built non-medical space,” Burles said. “Before the entrance was you’d come in kind of like a cattle car line. It’s a more inviting place to come.
“We’re doing these things that are exciting. We’re trying to make the format of the clinic such that people are more comfortable coming in.”
Sometimes Burles himself is greeting patients at the door, hoping to provide a welcoming atmosphere for people who might be going through a difficult time.
“I enjoy going out front and greeting people coming in the door. I know most of them,” Burles said. “I usually get very flattering comments that are genuine.”
NBMC also added an immediate care facility, also based around the idea of value, that is more affordable and streamlined than, say, the emergency room at the hospital.
It’s a relatively new addition to the clinic and is already seeing at least 1,500 patients per month.
“That helps maintain the cost of medicine delivery because if even half of those went to the ER and the hospital, the cost of that care would be 10-20 times the cost here at this outpatient facility.
“And people like it. They’d rather come in, be seen and get out than go through a more encumbered system where there’s more registration, where there’s more intensive delivery.”
Within the building the staff are more diverse in their specialties.
“The delivery of care includes more than just a physician,” Burles said. “Now it also includes care managers, behavior health specialists, nurse care managers, staff that can keep in touch with the patient.”
Sick care to health care, as Burles said.
The other way the changing landscape has affected NBMC is through cooperation. The clinic sits in a campus designed to house both it and the Bay Area Hospital, yet the two never worked together acting instead as competitors.
“There are numerous examples of this clinic and other clinics in the area getting together with the hospital and delivering care as a joint project instead of being in competition and individual silos.”
Burles pointed to the cancer center as the best example of this. NBMC staff work there while under contract with the hospital who owns the building and facilities, etc.
“We have the ability to bring in the really high cost of medicine that’s required,” Burles said. “That was a big investment.”
There’s also the exchange of records, which has been sluggish and is still not efficient. If a person had a CT scan at the hospital then went to the immediate care clinic at NBMC, staff there wouldn’t know about the CT scan, though it happened on the same campus.
This is improving, with some momentum to install a universal records system accessible by all pertinent parties, but like everything else, will take time. Burles estimated the model shift has been occurring for 10 years, but doesn’t know when it will complete.
Even so, the progress is noticeable, from the concerted attempts at an inviting space, to the level of thought of the care, all the way down to the working environment.
“The atmosphere is really good in this clinic,” Burles said. “We do get that candid comment from people that are looking to come and work here and they’ll walk in and go, ‘Wow, I never knew this was here.’ So we do work hard to make it a good atmosphere.”