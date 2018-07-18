COQUILLE — “It’s not every day you walk around town with a check for $280,000 in your hand,” wrote Tim Sweeney, Coquille School District superintendent in an email to the district.
He sent out the excited announcement that the new Granite Plus Building had officially been purchased as of May 21, 2018. After renovations, this building will become an expansion of the successful Winter Lakes alternative school, as well as the new trade building for the Coquille High School.
“I just went to Ticor Title and purchased the Granite Plus building for the new home of Winter Lakes,” Sweeney wrote. “The sale will close tomorrow and we will receive the keys.”
Not only is this building going to be a much needed new addition to the Coquille School District, but it is also one of the first structures seen while driving into town which only makes the heart of Coos County look even better.
Of course, it was a process getting to this point. Back when the district first looked at Granite Plus for this expansion, the building was zoned industrial and needed to be zoned commercial. According to Sweeney in previous interviews with The World, there were also outstanding IRS leans on it.
Sweeney previously said the district had also brought in the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to verify that the building was safe for student occupancy and also hired its own group to look for asbestos and ensure that there weren’t any underground fuel tanks left behind.
As The World has documented over the past three years, Winter Lakes has continued growing its student population in record numbers, making this expansion necessary. A look at recent Winter Lakes numbers showed 200 students on Jan. 1, 2017, but by the end of the 2017/18 school year that number had risen to 346.
On top of this, Winter Lakes saw its largest graduating class this past June, a class so large the school had to find a new venue for the graduation ceremony. As its principal Tony Jones has told The World previously, Winter Lakes is appealing for students across Coos County mainly for its flexibility. Some students can do classes online or at the school, or both.
Making it even more appealing is support students receive from the Coquille School District in also pursuing college diplomas. Also reported in the 2017/18 school year, Sweeney told The World that Winter Lakes had $130,000 in college tuition used to pay for students who went to Southwestern Oregon Community College, on top of their normal classes. In fact, Winter Lakes boasted of having three graduating seniors who also earned their Associates Degrees from SWOCC.
The expansion’s refurbishing phase begins in October, with plans to be finished by August of 2019.
As Sweeney always says at the end of his interviews with The World, “It’s a good time to be in Coquille.”