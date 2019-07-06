SOUTH COAST — Education on the South Coast is leaping forward in what it offers students, even making history in some local school districts.
This first issue of The World's annual South Coast Strong takes an in-depth look at these infrastructure improvements. Some of these expansions range from playgrounds splashed with the color of Disney Inc., younger students being brought into career training programs and brand new schools being built with state-of-the-art technology.
For the first time, South Coast Strong is being split into four separate publications over the next four weeks, every Saturday in July.
In next week's edition, stories will feature how healthcare on the South Coast has changed and improved in the last year, followed by strides in revitalizing the waterfronts in both Coos Bay and North Bend. In the final week of South Coast Strong, local organizations will be featured in their efforts to better daily life for citizens and visitors to the southern Oregon coast.
As Coquille School District Superintendent Tim Sweeney always says, "It's a great time to be in Coquille," The World editorial board amends to say, "It's a great time to be on the South Coast."