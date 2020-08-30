Oregon schools will teach tribal heritage
SOUTH COAST — You may think you know about the South Coast and its residents. But how much do you know about the indigenous people who lived here first?
Most people don’t know much. Bridgett Wheeler hopes a new public school curriculum will change that.
“This is an opportunity to create a dialogue about indigenous people that is steeped in values, survival, and mutual respect,” Wheeler said.
In her role as a State Board of Education member, and in her day job as the Coquille Tribe’s culture and education director, Wheeler has worked to implement “Tribal History-Shared History.” The program was created by Senate Bill 13, the 2017 law that mandated teaching public school students about Native American heritage.
Wheeler wants the curriculum to touch both Native and non-Native students. She hopes non-Native kids will learn to view their indigenous classmates as powerful, brave, kind and resilient. She wants indigenous students to build pride and confidence – qualities she says have been eroded by “institutional bias and one-sided historical narratives.”
Wheeler lives in Myrtle Point, surrounded by landscapes that have been home to her ancestors for thousands of years. She is passionate about improving the lives of her fellow Native Americans in Oregon.
“I will always strive to center my work on ensuring that our Native children are not just left behind, but are offered opportunities for leadership and success at the same rate as other non-Native students,” she said.
Under SB13, Oregon fourth-grade lessons will feature a Native perspective on the Lewis and Clark expedition. Students also will learn the harsh history of Indian boarding schools, along with traditional games played by Oregon’s Indians.
Eighth-grade lessons will include tribal sovereignty, treaties, and math problems about salmon fishing.
Tenth-graders will learn about land management, Indian law, and former Oregon Poet Laureate Elizabeth Woody, a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
These lessons and the rest of Tribal History-Shared History will be mandatory for all Oregon schools. School districts also will have the option of teaching specific lessons about their local tribes.
Wheeler oversaw development of lessons from her own Coquille Tribe. Those lessons will put a South Coast perspective on the statewide curriculum.
For example, fourth-graders will learn about basketry, eighth-graders about local Indian history, and 10th-graders about timber harvest.
Ultimately, Wheeler hopes the curriculum will have far-reaching results. By teaching Oregon youth tolerance, compassion and respect for diverse cultures, she hopes the curriculum will help future Oregon adults — Native and non-Native alike — be more successful.
(The COVID-19 crisis has delayed plans to roll out the Tribal History-Shared History curriculum in Oregon’s public schools. For now, the lessons can be found on the Oregon Department of Education website.)
