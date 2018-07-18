MYRTLE POINT — It’s a peculiar building, interesting as it is odd.
Amid a sea of rectangles and squares that usually make up our buildings, the Coos County Logging Museum is round, it’s white-painted shingles rising in a gradual curve to the top. It makes for strange acoustics inside.
“I’ll be sitting at that desk and the leaves will be blowing out in the street and I swear they’re right behind me,” volunteer host Joe Hallett said.
Built in the early days of the logging town in the heart of the myrtlewood forest, it began as a meeting place for the Reorganized Church of Latter Day Saints as a miniature of the Salt Lake Tabernacle and was formally dedicated in July of 1910. Over the next 60 years it changed hands from one organization to another before it became the permanent of home of the Coos County Logging Museum in 1979, itself moving from the fairgrounds.
Outside, beneath the round roof, sits a collection of old, now mostly rusted, equipment. There’s an old two-man tractor. there are old steel cords now rusted in place, coiled forever.
Hallett, wearing an old logging shirt, walks among the history before him, describing what the second man on the tractor did while facing opposite the driver, and why it required two men. The steel cord, twisted in its original bind around sizable drums though discolored, and Hallett takes a guess at its purpose.
“I think this is inch-and-a-quarter choker,” he said. “Your main line, that’s a long line, a high lead line. So the main line is even longer than that. I mean, it took a lot of strength to take something that size and wrap it around logs.”
Inside, the museum follows the oval path of the original chapel, countless tools from every era placed carefully to maximize the space.
On a narrow ledge lining the outer wall or leaning against the wall are old axes and mallets, old wooden yokes and iron pickaxe heads attached to spruce or cedar or whatever carved from the surrounding materials.
There is a certain tool, a mallet made of wood that summarizes itself the ingenuity of the men in the woods. It’s carved from a single leg-sized limb into a shingle splitter, the seemingly infinite number of blows upon steel apparent in the business end and the smooth finish of the handle after countless hours of handling in sweaty summer or rainy winter.
The old adage “Necessity is the mother of invention” is apparent in the mallet, but not just.
“I don’t know if we have pictures (like this), but I’ve seen a picture of a big hollowed cedar stump somebody made into a cabin to live in,” Hallett said.
On side-turned wooden spools, old chains and pullies sit nearby, the tools that built the region sitting beneath a modern dome.
At the center are photos from 1887 or 1959 or any year in between, documenting the steady progress of technology and innovation.
The photos depict the daily lives of the loggers. Photos of them standing at their camps, lined up neatly before the buildings they built. Photos of them standing at the logging site, grouped around the steam-powered donkey, which pulls logs up a hill or helps send them down with some control, at least.
It was some of these photos that Alexander Benjamin Warnock used as inspiration for his intricately carved myrtle wood reliefs. One, in particular, shows his talent.
A diesel mechanic by day, Warnock used his deep working knowledge to create a lifelike, realistic relief of a locomotive, the only detail missing is a second man in the cockpit, the brake man. In some places, Warnock carefully removed the wood behind a small strip, leaving negative space behind and creating a three-dimensional image. The locomotive looks as if it will charge around the wall.
But it’s not just old tools and photos that give an idea of the time. There’s also a ledger from the early 20th century logging loggers’ work and pay. From a camp Hallett guess was “up Powers way,” a man named Angelo Halliday worked 78 hours in February of 1935, earning $40 for his trouble at 50 cents an hour with 25 cents per overtime hour, of which Halliday had four. He walked home with $39.25 for a month’s work.
Following the building’s gentle curve to the back, a scale model of a working logging site sits, string accurately representing the ropes used. They’re attached to a scale donkey, which theoretically works, with representations of spring boards and trimming stations.
When Hallett first started volunteering, the model wasn’t accurate. It featured strings all attached to one pully with no real demonstration of the complexity of what a logging site looked like, and still looks like in many respects.
With the help of a local old-timer, Hallett got it as accurate as possible.
“Not everything’s authentic,” Hallett said. “I don’t have choker bells. I don’t have a true buck rig in there. But I wanted to make that demo so folks could see a little better. And kids come over to this wood yard and are just fascinated by the little tools.”
Outside, with the roof rising up a slope to the bell tower above it, stands a physical representation of the region. A 10-foot tall wooden logger stands — axe in both hands, silver helmet gleaming in the sunlight, facing those all important forests.
He serves as a reminder of why the towns were built and the industry that brought them here.
“We’re open between Memorial Day and Labor Day and we do two shifts a day, 10-1 and 1-4,” Hallett said. “Folks are welcome to come in. We don’t charge.”