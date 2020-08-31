SOUTH COAST — First Community Credit Union continues to grow on the South Coast, creating jobs and opportunities with a mission to build lasting partnerships through its personalized financial solutions.
In November 2018, FCCU began expansion at its corporate headquarters in Coquille, with an additional 17,000 square feet of space located on 200 North Adams St., to help meet the needs of its expanding services.
The overall project is being managed by the Ausland Group and more than a handful of local subcontractors have been hired in to assist during construction.
Company expanding
According to Erin Spencer, senior vice president of communications and engagement at First Community Credit Union, the company has 133 employees along the South Coast at branches in Myrtle Point, Coquille, Bandon, Coos Bay, North Bend, Reedsport and Florence. In addition, FCCU has seven job openings throughout the region, with the majority of those openings being branched out of Coquille.
FCCU also has recently expanded its field of membership with the updated service area to now include the John Day, Burns and Lakeview regions.
The company now has a total of 31 branches in Oregon, with 86,159 members and assets of more than $1 billion (a total of $1,441,645,322), according to Spencer.
FCCU has grown exponentially over the past 15 years. In 2005 there were 123 employees, now there are 340 company-wide. The support service departments grew from 14 departments in 2006 to 20 departments in 2020.
The Coquille corporate office has expanded from 35 employees in 2006, to 81 employees and five job openings today. The corporate office in Coquille houses 14 different departments, not including the FCCU branch.
Those departments have created employment for workers with specific skill sets who would otherwise have to locate to larger urban areas for similar jobs. The company-wide departments include administration, applications development (programming and web page development), mortgage lending, accounting, risk solutions, BSA and fraud, commercial lending, operations support, electronic service, information technology, human resources, marketing, First Community Insurance, and facilities.
FCCU President/CEO David Elmer said the community has been receptive of its efforts to expand locally.
“The community has been so supportive of us — the city, the county, many of the people who are banking with us, but also just supportive of us building here and expanding in Coquille,” said Elmer. “Growth is great and it’s wonderful being part of an organization that is growing.”
Coos Bay branch remodel
Spencer said the company has remote workers all across the state including in the mortgage lending and customer service departments. If those employees need to relocate, they can still continue a career with FCCU.
The company's Coos Bay branch houses its credit quality department and an employee from the internal audit department.
While work continues on the corporate headquarters in Coquille, which has been slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coos Bay branch remodel is complete.
The Coos Bay branch was opened on Evans Street in 1998 and moved to Johnson Street in July 2002. The remodel of that branch started in April 2019 and was completed this February, with outside signage finished in April. Tom Harmon Construction was the contractor for the Coos Bay remodel and Crow/Clay was the architect for the CB branch.
"It was a massive undertaking from an engineering and design perspective," Spencer said. "They actually sawed the upstairs in half. It provides a better flow for customers as well as providing better work stations and office spaces for the employees there. It is really a nice building for our members and employees."
FCCU will be utilizing Harmon and Crow/Clay for Phase 2 of the renovation to its Coquille building to start in spring 2021 with a 12-month construction schedule to completion.
"It's very important to us to be able to provide local businesses an opportunity," Spencer said.
The North Bend branch also houses the company's investment services department, so between Coquille, Coos Bay and North Bend, all of FCCU's support services are located on the South Coast.
"It's really been fantastic to be able to do that," Spencer said. "We could have located the corporate offices anywhere."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In