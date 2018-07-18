The following list is just an example of the great organizational fetes that take place annually in our little piece of paradise. If there is something you are passionate about and would like to help with, volunteer:
Shore Acres State Park Holiday Lights — Charleston
Maritime Legacy Days — Coos Bay
Gorse Festival — Bandon
Seagrass Music Festival — Coos Bay
Gay '90s — Coquille
Coos County Women’s Health Coalition Walk & Talk — Coos Bay
Lakeside Crawdad Festival
Coos Watershed Mayfly Festival — Coos Bay
Clambake Music Festival — North Bend
Charleston Crab Feed — North Bend
Lakeside Brewfest
Clamboree & Glass Art Festival — Empire
Tour de Fronds — Powers
DuneFest — Winchester Bay
Myrtle Point Harvest Festival
White Cedar Days — Powers
Blackberry Arts Festival — Coos Bay
Art By the Bay — Winchester Bay
Oregon Coast Music Festival — Coos Bay
Rhythms on the River Music Festival — Reedsport
Kool Coastal Nights — Winchester Bay
Bay Area Fun Festival — Coos Bay
Coos County Fair & Rodeo — Myrtle Point
Cranberry Festival — Bandon
Octoberfish — Charleston
Ah Shucks! Oyster Feed — Charleston