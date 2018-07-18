Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The following list is just an example of the great organizational fetes that take place annually in our little piece of paradise. If there is something you are passionate about and would like to help with, volunteer:

Shore Acres State Park Holiday Lights — Charleston

Maritime Legacy Days — Coos Bay

Gorse Festival — Bandon

Seagrass Music Festival — Coos Bay

Gay '90s — Coquille

Coos County Women’s Health Coalition Walk & Talk — Coos Bay

Lakeside Crawdad Festival

Coos Watershed Mayfly Festival — Coos Bay

Clambake Music Festival — North Bend

Charleston Crab Feed — North Bend

Lakeside Brewfest

Clamboree & Glass Art Festival — Empire

Tour de Fronds — Powers

DuneFest — Winchester Bay

Myrtle Point Harvest Festival

White Cedar Days — Powers

Blackberry Arts Festival — Coos Bay

Art By the Bay — Winchester Bay

Oregon Coast Music Festival — Coos Bay

Rhythms on the River Music Festival — Reedsport

Kool Coastal Nights — Winchester Bay

Bay Area Fun Festival — Coos Bay

Coos County Fair & Rodeo — Myrtle Point

Cranberry Festival — Bandon

Octoberfish — Charleston

Ah Shucks! Oyster Feed — Charleston

