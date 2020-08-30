COOS BAY — The first of two new school buildings that are the signature pieces of the Coos Bay BEST Bond is nearly complete and the other is taking form.
Superintendent Bryan Trendell recently provided a tour of the shiny new Eastside Elementary School on the same day a portion of the foundation for the new Marshfield Junior High was poured.
In a year, seventh- and eighth-graders will be moving into the junior high. Ideally, in a few weeks, students in kindergarten through second grade will be having their first days in the new Eastside school.
“We’re on schedule to be open with the caveat that some things will be completed after opening,” Trendell said.
The Coos Bay School District is planning to have students in kindergarten through third grade in the classroom in a hybrid model, with half the students in the morning and the other half in the afternoon, something allowable under the current metrics of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
That’s important, because remote learning is particularly difficult for students in the youngest age groups.
“For our grade level it provides consistency for the kids to be here every day,” said Eastside Principal Kara Davidson.
The hybrid model might be a boon for both teachers and students at Eastside, Davidson said.
“It gives us an opportunity to provide real targeted instruction because we are only going to have them a limited bit each day,” she said.
“There are silver linings. In our age group, we have an opportunity to change how we teach forever.”
When they get to Eastside, the students will find a new building that is up to date in both technology and design.
All the classrooms are identical in shape, 900 square feet with a sink and drinking fountain, space for the teacher, cubbies for the students to put their backpacks in, whiteboards, chalkboards and a flat screen monitor for media.
The commons and cafeteria is on the ground floor and a floor up, overlooking the commons, is the library and media room, both well-lit by large windows.
The gymnasium is designed for the age group, but with basketball hoops and volleyball standards.
The hallways include surfaces designed for teachers to tack up the work of their students for display without damaging the walls.
The bathrooms include external hand washing stations so supervisors can make sure the students are properly washing their hands.
And outside is a large playground area Eastside School will share with the adjacent Millicoma School, complete with new playground equipment.
While the building is shiny and new, it does have one significant element from the old Eastside Elementary School, the old bell, which has been freshly painted and will be mounted in the square outside the principal’s office.
“Big thank you to Sause Bros. for refurbishing the bell,” Trendell said. “It will be a nice piece of history.”
Trendell and Davidson both came through Blossom Gulch when they were elementary school students growing up in Coos Bay. But Davidson said she was a cadet teacher at Eastside when she was a student at Millicoma, so she has memories of the bell.
So does Eastside Assistant Principal Carli Ainsworth, who was a student at the former school.
“I have school pictures from that bell from every year,” Ainsworth said. “It’s going to be neat.”
That’s the general perception for the whole building.
“It’s a beautiful building,” Trendell said. “It’s going to be a fantastic elementary school. I’ll be really happy when it’s complete and we have kids here.”
