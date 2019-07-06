{{featured_button_text}}

COQUILLE — Children who attended preschool at the administration building of the Coquille School District were treated this past year to a new playground.

“It’s quite the little playground,” Coquille School District Superintendent Tim Sweeny said.

The playground is equipped with tricycle tracks that include a tunnel for riders to pass under and tree-shaped play equipment designed by the Disney Corporation.

“There’s lots of fun little things to entertain our preschool and daycare kids,” Sweeney said.

It cost around $200,000 to design and construct the playground. The money to build it came from a Coquille citizen who chose to remain anonymous.

“We got a donation from a patron here in the district who asked to remain anonymous and we were given a gift of $200,000,” Sweeney said.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The tricycles for the tricycle tracks were also donated.

Sweeney did a lot of design work for the play area himself, working with the contractors to create a bright space for kids to grow and play.

“There were lots of people who came through for us to help create this whole thing,” Sweeney said.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nicholas A. Johnson can be reached at 541-266-6049, or by email at nicholas.johnson@theworldlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

In this Series

South Coast Strong: Educational Foundations

article

Eastside School to be finished summer of 2020

article

Marshfield Junior High returns to the Coos Bay School District

article

North Bend Middle School students participate in CTE programs

10 updates