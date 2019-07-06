COQUILLE — Children who attended preschool at the administration building of the Coquille School District were treated this past year to a new playground.
“It’s quite the little playground,” Coquille School District Superintendent Tim Sweeny said.
The playground is equipped with tricycle tracks that include a tunnel for riders to pass under and tree-shaped play equipment designed by the Disney Corporation.
“There’s lots of fun little things to entertain our preschool and daycare kids,” Sweeney said.
It cost around $200,000 to design and construct the playground. The money to build it came from a Coquille citizen who chose to remain anonymous.
“We got a donation from a patron here in the district who asked to remain anonymous and we were given a gift of $200,000,” Sweeney said.
The tricycles for the tricycle tracks were also donated.
Sweeney did a lot of design work for the play area himself, working with the contractors to create a bright space for kids to grow and play.
“There were lots of people who came through for us to help create this whole thing,” Sweeney said.