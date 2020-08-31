COOS BAY — A Starbucks Coffee Company featuring sit-down space and a drive-through window, a Charter Communications store, a Face Rock Creamery retail store and café and a new building for a second 7 Devils Brewing Co. location are all taking shape at the Coos Bay Village development on the Coos Bay waterfront.
The first three buildings of the 73,000-square-feet of leaseable space of the 80,000-square-foot development will be open later this fall, according to Daniel Graham, lead contractor, who, partnering with Greg Drobot have formed GDDG Enterprises LLC to take on the project.
Drobot and Graham also partnered to create the successful Face Rock Creamery in Bandon, a cheese factory and retail store that utilizes locally sourced milk and other ingredients to make award-winning cheeses that are featured in boutique and major outlets nationwide.
The development is highly visible from U.S. Highway 101 at its location just north of the Coos History Museum as residents have watched it rise up. The first building on the south end is for Charter Communications, the middle one is for Face Rock Creamery (cheesemaking will remain at the Bandon location) and the northern-most building is Starbucks, which will feature a unique design necessitated by its location in the city's Waterfront Heritage Zoning District.
The newest building is for a second location of 7 Devils Brewing Co., with a restaurant planned for 4,000 square-feet of the 6,000-square-foot building featuring an unobstructed view of the bay. A patio with outdoor seating facing the bay is also planned.
"Actually, every building in Coos Bay Village will have bay views," Graham said.
That's the beauty. When Drobot and Graham decided on the location, they knew there would be challenges but the central location and bay views have made it worth the effort. For almost 40 years, the former chip processing plant and dock was an empty concrete lot filled with bunkers, metal cables and other debris. City officials had been planning for years to do something to improve the blighted area, but had no solution on how to fund such a project.
It took more than two years to navigate the permitting process, starting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as the lead agency, due to the project's proximity to the bay. The city also worked for more than a year with the applicants on construction approval once all the state permits were gathered. The Coos Bay Planning Department gave its approval for construction to begin in December 2018.
Since then, the area had to be cleared of its concrete structures and twisted rusted metal and the ground filled and compacted before construction could begin.
"We're hoping to have the three buildings open in October," Graham said. "The parking lot will also have to be done by then. We've had some surprise changes with utility lines and grade issues that we've had to adapt for. It's been a lot to get here and there's been frustrations, but it's definitely coming along."
The COVID-19 crisis has slowed construction somewhat, due to the availability of materials and workers, but the project is on schedule. Local contractors are doing the build-out and Graham said the project is providing jobs for about 70 contractors and sub-contractors and utilizing local supplies and equipment as much as possible.
When complete, the complex will house 12 buildings with a number of new offices, including four two-story buildings with an elevator, along with more retail shops, ample parking, open space, common areas and walking paths to enjoy.
Two of the buildings at the center of the development will be over 6,000 square feet and one building is almost 6,500 square feet. The other buildings are between 2,000 and 5,000 square feet each. There will be 278 parking spaces and 10 RV parking spaces.
The project also includes 17,643 square feet of a 14-foot-wide boardwalk that will run the length of the property along the bay and will be a public space for pedestrians and bikers, a collaborative effort with the City of Coos Bay. A dock will be included, also for public use.
Since the development will cause an increase in traffic to the area, a new traffic light on U.S. Highway 101 at Hemlock Avenue is planned to allow safe ingress and egress into the area. The City of Coos Bay is using downtown Urban Renewal Agency funds to help build the new intersection.
The signal will stop both north and southbound traffic on Highway 101 at Bayshore and Front Street. Additionally, there will be a railway crossing.
The city’s contribution to the traffic signal project is $1.6 million, paid through Urban Renewal Agency funds. The remainder of the costs associated with infrastructure for the area, which Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock estimates to be extensive, will be paid by the developer.
This month, the City of Coos Bay entered into a formal agreement with the developer and the International Port of Coos Bay for the construction and maintenance of the signal. Graham said before any additional buildings than the initial three can open for business, the traffic signal must be installed. The signal also required approval from the Oregon Department of Transportation due to the railroad crossing at the site.
The city will be responsible for the maintenance of the traffic signal, along with power costs for illumination.
The area was once dependent on marine-based industries and the developers hope to honor that past. The complex is located next to the Coos History Museum on Front Street, which was once a bustling industrial area of Coos Bay. Board members from the museum have supported the project since its inception.
Nearby is the Marshfield Sun Museum, highlighting the city's newspaper history. Down the street is Front Street Provisioners, a stone oven-fired pizza and live music venue. Behind that, along Highway 101 is the former Marshfield Bargain House, now Marshfield Mercantile, which has been owned by the same family for generations. Sause Bros. marine transportation has been in this area of the waterfront for more than 80 years.
Coos Bay Village is on the cutting edge of the revitalization of Front Street, which city officials hope will draw more people to the area to share the city's love affair with the waterfront.
"Greg and I are very excited to be working with the City of Coos Bay and the new businesses that are coming it" Graham said.
Leaseable space is still available at Coos Bay Village. Lease rates run from $1.75-$2.25 per square foot per month, with spaces available from 2,000 to 12,000 square feet. Those interested can contact Joel Sweet, Pacific Properties in Coos Bay, 541-290-9597.
