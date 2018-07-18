COOS BAY — An entire campus was left out of the Coos Bay BEST Bond and that was Marshfield High School.
Though none of the approved bond money will ever go toward Marshfield upgrades, that doesn’t mean the Coos Bay School District can’t apply for state grants.
The district was recently awarded a seismic upgrade grant through the state for the Marshfield High School auditorium and gymnasium. The grant is for $2.6 million. As of June, contractors were 35 percent finished with the main gym and 10 percent finished with the auditorium.
“We applied for this grant last spring,” said Bryan Trendell, district superintendent. “We applied for this upgrade because those are the two main gathering points for our community and kids if ever disaster hits.”
In building seismic upgrades, there are several levels for disaster preparedness. “Safety” is the lowest level, which ensures the safety of the occupants. For the district, it is striving for the “immediate occupancy” level, meaning that the building will not only withstand an earthquake but allow people to reenter.
“The main gym and auditorium are where people will congregate,” Trendell said. “We want these places to be safe for people to go back into.”
Much of this construction is happening this summer so students aren’t affected, especially since the roof reconstruction is involved.
“It could be finished by the fall, but will be done early 2019,” Trendell said. “It is a nice shot in the arm, a nice thing we can do because Marshfield was not in the bond.”
There are other parts on the Marshfield campus the district plans on upgrading, but must apply for more grants first. This will happen farther down the road.
“We also applied for the same type of grant for Madison Elementary so that when we do the bond construction we can incorporate some of the extra money for seismic upgrades,” Trendell said. “We are looking at applying for the same grant for Millicoma as well.”
Though Madison and Millicoma are in the bond for renovations, only buildings slotted for total reconstruction will qualify for seismic upgrades.
“Our buildings not being completely redone are buildings we would like to bring up to the ‘immediate occupancy’ level,” Trendell said.
As it is, he stated that the district is “fortunate” to receive the seismic upgrade grant for Marshfield.
“It’s a job well done by the district architect and facilities supervisor to have applied for this,” he said. “Right now the work is proceeding as planned and the work is being done around the community as it uses those spaces.”