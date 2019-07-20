COOS BAY — For more than 80 years, the Coos Bay Lions Club has kept its promise to serve others.
The charitable organization, which has over 40 million local clubs worldwide, has helped thousands of local children and community members throughout Coos Bay improve their sight and hearing through a number of free or low-cost, affordable examinations.
Donna Penny, the membership chairperson for the Coos Bay Lions Club, said the club works year-round to ensure folks from low-income households who find it difficult to gain access to sight and hearing services get the care they need.
One of its most popular events is its annual on-site eye and hearing screenings offered at schools statewide, said Penny. During that time, the Coos Bay Lions Club as well as other participating Lions Clubs throughout the area partner up with the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation to conduct the yearly health screenings.
Coos Bay city manager and longtime Lions Club member Roger Craddock said his family actually benefited from the services provided by the organization about 26 years ago when his son received one of its sight examinations.
“Through the screening they identified that my son had a sight issue,” said Craddock. “We never knew about it and because of that we got him in and we got him glasses.”
In 1925, the Lions Club International accepted a challenge to become the “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness” by Helen Keller, a renowned author and advocate for those with disabilities.
Lions Clubs worldwide and locally still keep that challenge close by as its members continue to work on sight programs aimed at preventable blindness, said Craddock.
In addition to providing screenings, the club also works to provide community members with glasses and hearing aids if they meet certain qualifications, said Penny. In order to continue its work, the club hosts a number of events throughout the area aimed at funding those services.
The annual volleyball tournament is one of its biggest fundraising events, said Craddock. It calls on numerous teams statewide to compete in the tournament where they not only hone in their skills, but also boost the local economy and give back to a good cause, he added.
Other events include its annual TV auction, Shore Acres tree decoration and its participation in the Kids’ HOPE Center’s Family Fun Day event where they partner with NW Natural Gas to provide free hot dogs to attendees.
For folks thinking of joining or wanting to learn more information about the club, Penny said they are always looking for new members.
“We would love to have anybody that’s interested in serving our community to join us,” said Penny. “We used to have a membership of over 150 people, but now we’re down to about 50.”
Penny, who has been with the Coos Bay Lions Club for about 27 years, was actually its first ever female member. She said she first became familiar with the club back when she worked as a teacher for the blind and visually impaired.
“It’s a great organization for anyone wanting to give back.”
For anyone wanting to find out more information about the Coos Bay Lions Club, you can call Penny at 541-267-4387.