COOS BAY — It’s no secret; the job of a physician’s assistant is a huge undertaking. It’s a position that requires extreme attention to detail, a vast knowledge of various medical specialties and a willingness to go above and beyond to ensure your patients are cared for. It’s also no secret that in the medical industry physician assistants are among one of the fastest growing professions in the United States.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of physician assistants is projected to grow 37 percent from 2016 to 2026. A total of 39,700 PAs will be needed by 2026.
For Pacific University students Larissa Hosler and Chelsea Baker, the decision to become a physician assistant didn’t lie within the growing numbers, but rather out of their shared love and passion for wanting to help others.
The students recently completed their seventh rotation, which is six weeks long, at Bay Area Hospital’s Prefontaine Cardiovascular Center in Coos Bay. According to their curriculum, the students must complete an inpatient medicine rotation as part of their 26-month long program.
Hosler and Baker said they both requested to be placed in Bay Area Hospital’s cardiology center based on the positive reviews they got from past students.
Dr. John Frank, a cardiovascular disease specialist at BAH, said one of the biggest advantages the cardiology center has is its direct, side-by-side hands-on training between the cardiologists and students.
“A typical day could be that they are on the floor seeing patients who I’ve admitted, taking their medical history or doing a physical examination,” said Dr. Frank.
During their six-week rotation, Hosler and Baker were taught various techniques in collecting a comprehensive patient history, going over how to develop a treatment plan and learning how to counsel patients and their families. The two also got multiple chances to scrub in and observe procedures and surgeries up close.
Hosler said after having completed six rotations at various hospitals and cities that this particular one stood out among the rest.
“All the providers here seem to be not only willing to have students, but excited to have students,” said Hosler. “You could just really tell they really enjoy teaching and it makes learning a lot easier.”
Outside of seeing patients, the students attended lectures and conferences on a variety of cardiology topics, one of which was centered on the center’s cardiac catheterization lab. Dr. Frank said routinely having two students in the center has been important in exposing future medical professionals to the area.
“We are in a rural community and in these communities there is a big deficit of medical providers, particularly in specialty care,” said Dr. Frank. “With the student here, we can an opportunity to show them what we have here and at some point some of them will consider coming back and practicing in the area.”
Dr. Frank is joined by Dr. Wojciech Nowak in helping improve and develop the cardiology center at Bay Area Hospital. The two began in February 2017 and moved to Coos County in the hopes of bringing new services and training.
Hosler and Baker will continue on with their program moving to new cities next month to complete their final rotations. Ultimately, Hosler said she’d like to specialize in women’s health and plans on settling down in Denver and doing some work in urgent care or family medicine.
Baker, who was previously a U.S. Air Force medic, said isn’t quite sure what her future plans are yet. The Michigan native has completed her elective in trauma care and has extensive experience in emergency medicine.
“I kind of fell in love with cardiology when I was here,” said Baker. “So, we’ll see where the future takes me.”