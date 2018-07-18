COOS BAY — When someone is told they have cancer, the last thing on their minds is where to stay during treatment.
At Bay Area Hospital, behind the radiation center sits an unobtrusive, single-story brick building. It is the bay area’s version of the Ronald McDonald House and is still relatively unknown among the community surrounding it.
“It’s been an existing service for almost 30 years, since 1989,” said Dr. Tom McAndrew, physician, hospital board member, and Bay Area Hospital Community Foundation chairman. “It’s not well known that we have provided family housing for people who need chemotherapy or radiation therapy and live outside of town.”
Since the free-family housing was built, the area around it saw changes when the cancer center joined the radiation center, landscaping was done, but yet the family housing unit remained the same. McAndrew joked that the unit “looked like it stayed in the ‘80s.”
Now the Bay Area Community Foundation has its sights set on updating the facility to take it away from “old motel” to something more comfortable. The four-bedroom unit, and common area complete with kitchen and living room, are “really well-built, but it's 30 years old, things have worn out,” said Joe Slack, HGE president and manager of the architectural division in the Coos Bay office.
“It doesn’t really meet ADA requirements, so one room will be updated where the restroom can accommodate folks who are wheelchair-bound or otherwise handicapped,” he explained.
In fact, nothing has been done to it since it was built.
The idea to spruce it up came when a family approach Barbara Bauder, the chief development officer at BAH. The family wanted the housing ADA accessible and for the hospital to have veteran preference.
“That’s when the foundation thought this would be a great next project,” Bauder said. “It’s important because it’s free and if people have cancer, they are fragile and vulnerable and have to worry about finding hotels and the cost . . . and this takes it out of the equation.”
In fact, some of these families who stay from out of town travel anywhere from Brookings to Florence.
The upgrades
According to Slack, not only will HGE work on bringing at least one bedroom and bathroom up to ADA compliance but will also expand the living room and kitchen areas.
“It’s constrained somewhat, so we will punch out to provide more flexible living space,” he said. “We want to spruce up the kitchen, expand it and provide more social space that you see in today’s kitchen space. ... We’re making it more comfortable.”
“And more functional,” McAndrew added.
Bauder pointed out that often radiation treatment goes fast, meaning patients and whoever is with them are often spending most of their time back at the family housing unit. There, they do puzzles, read, and relax.
Right now, the family housing is open on the same days as the cancer center, which is Monday through Friday. This may change after renovations are complete, but for now is closed on the weekends when most occupants go home.
BAH Communications Coordinator Hannah Kahler said that there are between three or four families staying there at any given time during the week.
“When families stay, they stay for seven weeks because they get treatment five days a week for seven weeks, so they can’t drive back and forth every day,” she said. “For a lot of people, they would choose not to get treatment if this service wasn’t here.”
Once construction begins, Bauder expects the unit to close until finished. Slack suggested it’s possible to do two rooms at a time, though it is still undecided. If it were to shut down for an anticipated three to four months, Bauder said the hospital would likely provide vouchers while patients were in town.
“To be realistic with how foundation projects work, I’d like to start doing fundraising and grant writing for this in May of 2019,” she said. “Once the fundraising is done, we can do the build out in the summer. We don’t have the funding to do this otherwise.”
Community support
Much of the community benefit aspects of BAH are often hidden assets, where the community is either surprised to find out these assets exist or may still not know they do.
“We are a community-owned hospital,” McAndrew said. “You own this. Fortunately, we don’t have to levy taxes to create our own operating revenue. We are self-sufficient and have been able to be financially successful enough to do things that don’t pay for themselves. In fact, that’s the bigger story.”
The hospital often invests in these assets that don’t provide much revenue return, if any. This includes subsidizing the psychiatric wing or having a linear accelerator on hand.
“Those things are done because we are an independent district hospital, so we can do it because it makes sense for our local community,” he said.
As is the case with these projects, donors are vital.
Bauder hopes to reach out to the public and donors about the free family housing unit because otherwise there is no budget for the update.
It has been estimated that the cost to do the renovation is around $250,000. HGE has also decided to donate some of its fees.
“There are naming opportunities if a donor wanted to name a building or donate a room, once we figure out cost per room,” she said.
To donate, email Bauder at Barbara.Bauder@bayareahospital.org.
“We do a lot of community benefit and people are astounded by how much we give,” she said. “Someone people who stay at the family housing will write a check for $50 or make a memorial contribution for $100 as a thank you, but we’ve never asked for help with it. For us to do the renovation, it has to be donor-centric.”