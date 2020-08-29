Bay Area Hospital embraces virtual intensive care unit

COOS BAY — A collaborative and innovative program through Oregon Health & Science University that was fast-tracked due to the COVID-19 pandemic is helping patients at Bay Area Hospital receive more comprehensive care and ultimately saving lives.
And it's all done with a robot.
"The robot" as it is affectionately termed, is a mobile, virtual intensive care unit that pairs ICU-trained physicians at OHSU Health through the use of audiovisual equipment and a comprehensive, secure data platform.
The sickest patients needing the most critical care are placed in the ICU. That's also where the highest ratio of nurse-to-patient is found (generally 1:2). The traditional bedside care delivery model is not always possible and the COVID-19 pandemic has made that model even harder to execute.
This led to OHSU Health expediting plans already in the works to roll out VICUs.
OHSU finished the concept for its VICU in 2019. When the COVID-19 crisis hit, they knew they had to act quickly as the virtual model might be needed for hundreds of Oregonians, according to Joe Ness, senior vice president and chief operating officer at OHSU Health.
OHSU co-developed with GE Healthcare a platform called Mural to make the VICU a reality, according to OHSU.
VICU services are provided by an ICU-trained physician around the clock. In addition to supporting OHSU Health hospitals at night, the physicians cover a growing number of rural hospitals across the state.
"All doctors reach out to their colleagues to review the patient status and options for plan of care," said Bay Area Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael van Duren. “Bringing other physicians into the conversation, experienced intensivists and physicians with training in specialized areas of expertise, means that you are tapping into an expanded knowledge base. That's especially important in the ICU, because that's where we have the sickest of the sick patients and they all require one-on-one nursing."
Van Duren said while BAH has experienced and knowledgeable physicians, such as ICU Director Dr. Wendy Haack, there are varying degrees of experience, and it's helpful at times to have someone with more expertise to provide additional input.
"The 'Dial a Friend,'" van Duren said.
r2d2 technology
The robot is a video camera on wheels that can be controlled remotely by doctors at OHSU. A team stationed at OHSU's Center for Health & Healing 2 on the South Waterfront in Portland can collaborate with the patient's care team. It can allow OHSU doctors to talk with the patient and ask questions, it can monitor vital signs and view ventilator and key laboratory data to assess patients, track progress and recommend treatment. It can talk to the family and check with the nurses and doctors who are in the room.
"It's a little bit of an r2d2 robot kind of thing that we can roll from room to room," van Duren said. "So now we have a daily presence of the university doctors participating in the patient's care. We think it will reduce the need for people to be traveling and it will improve their care."
Haack said previously BAH doctors would call the OHSU consult line, a system that's been in place for many years. But they would get whoever was on call and never had the chance to develop a relationship with that physician.
The VICU connects directly with OHSU's ICU department and those physicians. That allows for more personal care as well as a level of integrated care and a stronger sense of teamwork.
"When we do our rounding, in the room you have the respiratory therapist who manages the ventilator, you have the nurse, who manages the patient, you have the hospitalist and you have the intensivist," Haack explained. "You may also have a clinical pharmacist ... and you have a discussion as a team. So there are many people who are contributing to this rounding that we're doing with each patient with OHSU."
"It's called multi-disciplinary rounds," van Duren added. "And it's something that we used to do a little bit of in the past but now it's, 'OK, the OHSU doctor is on the camera, let's all gather around. It's been a little bit of a forcing function to make us do it in a more organized way, so everyone has benefited from that."
Three years ago, Haack heard about the VICU technology and was pushing for it at Bay Area Hospital. When BAH's new CEO Brian Moore came on board, Haack spoke with him. The new VICU equipment was put into service in early August this year.
"He saw my vision and he understood my vision and he saw the value in my vision and because of that we were able to start moving forward," Haack said.
Personal care
Van Duren said they began by exploring some of the well-established national companies that provide telemed ICU services, most of them headquartered on the East Coast. They found those companies would have maybe one physician per 100 patients and didn't consult with local physicians on a patient's care, just gave orders to nurses.
"We wanted a more personal, hands-on relationship with these doctors who were going to be taking care of our patients," van Duren said. "And at the same time, the university folks in Portland were saying, 'We want to get in this business, but not for the whole country, we want to do it as a service to the Oregon hospitals.' So they had more of a vision of this hands-on personal relationship that was also for the purpose of ongoing education and getting to know each other better.
"So now we get the same doctor all week who knows our patients, who knows our doctors, we have the doctor's cell phone number — it's a much tighter connection than it would have been with one of these large commercial companies."
Haack added, "The other things that drew me to them (is) ... they're interested in helping us do quality improvement projects, they are interested in providing us with education, they do critical care conferences that they're going to start providing us access to every week, so they're going to help us be much better at what we do."
"We are committed to our patients here and we do not want to just turn our patients over to somebody on telemedicine, which is an option," Haack added. "That hands-on personal care is incredibly important to the patient, to the family and while the family can see the intensivist on the robot, it's very different than if I can touch their shoulder and I can talk to them in that intimate kind of discussion. So it brings skills that we don't have, it enhances our skills and it provides the patients with state-of-the-art care, like they were in a higher institution like OHSU, but we maintain the majority of the care and the personal touch that is so important."
Funding the robot
Haack said Bay Area Hospital's ICU Nurse Manager Nancy Day worked with Moore, Dr. van Duren and others to find the funds to get a robot specifically for the ICU.
The robot cost $39,000 and as part of the collaboration, the doctors at OHSU's ICU unit have become part of the BAH medical staff, after going through a credentialing process.
"They are now colleagues, which means they can give orders to the nurses and they write notes in our charts, all of that remotely," van Duren said.
Patients and families at BAH have embraced the new technology. Haack described a recent patient who had complex, long-term health issues, one of them genetic.
"The OHSU intensivist actually had a child with the same problem and was able to interact with that family member in a way that none of us could, which turned out to be incredibly helpful in terms of directing care," Haack said.
Van Duren said some patients, when they hear the word robot, might be dubious, thinking the hospital is replacing a human with a machine.
"But that's not what's happening," van Duren said. "We still have our own doctors in the room and now we add on top of that the presence of a Portland specialist. So it's an added layer, not a replacement."
Haack, van Duren and others are looking forward to how the robot will help care for ICU patients on the South Coast.
"It brings state-of-the-art world-class specialists with eyes and ears on the patient within minutes," van Duren said. "That wasn't possible before."
OHSU Health is working with hospitals and health systems throughout the region to expand the VICU model.
The VICU is supported by Phil and Penny Knight, along with Nike CEO John Donahoe and his wife, Eileen, and Nike Chairman Mark Parker and his wife, Kathy.
"I'm just excited about it," Haack said. "It's something that I thought would never happen and finally did."
