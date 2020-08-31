Bandon’s Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center adapts to the 'new normal'
BANDON — As changes in how we live, work and play sweep across the nation, the health care industry is faced with many challenges. These challenges are especially acute in rural settings.
Serving Bandon, Port Orford, Langlois and many communities in between, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center takes seriously the tasks of continuing to provide access to health care to the residents in its service area in an era that poses seemingly intractable barriers to care. SCHHC is a South Coast Strong story because it has the right leadership in place at the right time; provides relevant services to our community; and works closely and collaboratively with local and regional partners to extend health care services and access.
Expert leadership at the right time
Southern Coos Hospital has the right leadership to carry the district into the future. Southern Coos Health District recently hired a new Chief Executive Officer, Eugene Suksi, who brings over 30 years of experience in hospital administration to Bandon. His experience ranges from large system medical facilities to small, rural critical hospitals like Southern Coos Hospital.
“He understands the nuances of health care financials and how we can use resources to carefully grow many areas of our health care facility,” noted Esther Williams, Southern Coos Health District Board President.
In addition, the district hired Jeremiah Dodrill as the next Chief Information Officer. Dodrill has deep family roots in Bandon: his mother worked at the Bandon School District for many years, while his father, Walt, was a branch manager at a local bank. Dodrill’s sister, Mariah, currently works at the Bandon School District. The Dodrill family also has a deep connection to the Southern Coos Health District: Jeremiah’s grandmother, Barbara, served on the district board for several years and is still active in the community. Like Suksi, Jeremiah has extensive experience in health care finances and most recently served as the controller at Salem Health system.
Services equal access
Navigating health care in the era of COVID-19 is difficult for any medical facility as it is for patients. For Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, it is an opportunity for the staff to hone health care delivery practices. It also provides urgency to prepare for the eventuality of a surge of COVID cases in the community while also developing expertise to tackle future pandemics and other health emergencies.
“The health care world is coming to terms with the fact that COVID-19 has changed everything, from the technology we use to serve patients, to how we do business, to the methods by which we prepare for future challenges,” states CEO Suksi.
Southern Coos Hospital is also taking the opportunity offered by the COVID pandemic to reinforce existing services while developing new lines of service that make sense to the needs of its community.
- There is a significant gap in primary care services, so SCHHC is in the process of recruiting several new providers in its Multi-Specialty Clinic.
- In an effort to bring health care to patients, SCHHC is building a telehealth network, offering appointments via video and phone conferencing tools. In the next several months, SCHHC plans to work with local partners to build telemedicine kiosks at crucial high-traffic locations such as the Bandon School District, the VFW, and local businesses.
- SCHHC’s Multi-Specialty Clinic will provide health care services to the Bandon School District through a newly-created position, Community Health Nurse Practitioner. The CHNP will offer regular onsite hours at the Bandon schools, along with telehealth appointments. This clinician will serve as medical liaison between the students, the staff and the parents.
Partnerships allow for opportunity
In 1955, the residents of Bandon voted to form the Southern Coos Health District, a taxable district that would provide annual funding to provide health care services in and around Bandon. Shortly thereafter, the district began hospital operations at a house in downtown Bandon. 65 years later, three hospital moves, and thousands of patients treated, the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is an integral part of not only the health care system in Bandon, but also a committed partner to all.
Because SCHHC receives funds from community taxpayers, the leadership is keenly aware of its responsibilities to public health. SCHHC aims to work closely with partners to share and combine its respective resources to benefit the community as a whole. Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center has strong relationships with local and regional medical facilities and continues to develop lines of communication that benefit the patient. SCHHC is also building partnerships with specialty providers in Roseburg, Eugene and Portland to bring specialty care such as cardiology, urology, and neurology to Bandon.
