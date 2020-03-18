COOS BAY – As a precaution against potentially spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus, March 18, South Coast Family Dentistry announced their office would be closing temporarily.
“We made this decision based on recommendations from the CDC, ADA, ODA and other local and national health agencies,” SCFD stated in their announcement. “The first sentence in our mission statement is: To maximize our positive effect on our community, our team, and our families through a hygiene driven practice of dentistry that focuses on the patients we serve. Our focus has not changed in this crisis, it is our patients whom we serve.”
During the shutdown, SCFD is still offering aid for dental emergencies. Emergencies include pain, bleeding, infection and swelling. If patients need emergency care, an appointment will be scheduled to meet with a provider.
Alongside continuing to provide emergency treatment, they plan to reopen with even higher standards of care to meet the needs of the patients and staff.
Existing appointments will be rescheduled once a date to reopen is determined.
