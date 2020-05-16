August 21, 1943 – May 9, 2020
A family graveside service was held for Sonja Dell Nute, 76, of North Bend, at Oceanview Memory Gardens under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary.
Born on August 21, 1943 to Eunice Sylvesta (Scott) and Carl Creswell Kinter in Vallejo, California as their third child (of five). Sonja left this world on May 9, 2020, in Coos Bay.
She was married for 23 wonderful years to her fellow pea in a pod, Richard Manley Nute, 81, living in North Bend. Sonja devoted her life in being the best person she could be and through her expressions of love for her friends and family came in her many acts of kindness and service. Even though she liked working for others through her career, she enjoyed helping people prepare their tax returns through her own business. She devoted her life to her love, Richard, and enjoyed every moment they had together.
Sonja is survived by her 3 children and their spouses; Dawn Marie Dodge (Kevin), of Arlington, Texas, Robert Scott Emery (Melanie), of Vine Grove, Ky., and Timothy Wayne Erickson (Anna), of Hayward, Calif.; brother, Gordon Kitner; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her older brother, Arthur Kinter; older sister, Lynne Currie; and youngest sister, Melba Doggett.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
