COOS COUNTY — Two adults in custody that were released from Shutter Creek Correctional Institution on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday evening. The Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed that one individual was released in Coos County and one was released in Douglas County.
The tests were in a group of six additional positive COVID-19 tests to come from Shutter Creek.
As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 21 positive coronavirus tests at the institution – 19 adults in custody and two employees.
Earlier in the week, the Department of Corrections stated that six adults in custody were released throughout the month of April and there were three releases planned for May.
The Department of Corrections reported that they notified Coos Health and Wellness and Coos County Community Corrections of the individual that was released into Coos County.
“We have been in contact with (adults in custody) released to our county and they are all maintaining proper CDC/OHA/Public Health guidance,” said Eric Gleason of Coos Health and Wellness when asked about contact between the organization and the released individual.
On Wednesday the Department of Corrections provided The World with a questionnaire adults in custody are given before being released. These questions include whether or not the individual is showing symptoms and if they have or have not had contact in the last two weeks with someone with the coronavirus. They are also educated on proper hygiene procedures and receive a mask if they are showing any symptoms.
Not all adults in custody that are about to be released are tested for the coronavirus. In past weeks the Department of Corrections has reported on testing adults at Shutter Creek who are showing symptoms.
“(The Department of Corrections) Receiving and Discharge and Health Services employees at each DOC institution complete the form, provide a copy to the releasing (adult in custody), and then work with the appropriate Release Counselor to ensure the county community corrections agency receives the form. We are screening all adults in custody who are releasing from DOC custody,” read an email from Jennifer Black at the Oregon Department of Corrections.
“Please know, we cannot continue to incarcerate anyone beyond their established release date.”
This latest outbreak in cases came after Brian Leon, an epidemiologist at Coos Health and Wellness, noted that he expected more cases to be reported.
“To be honest, I’m expecting more cases based on essentially a potential third wave. I think I’ve mentioned before it’s conceivable that (cases) two through 15 could have been transmitted from the first case. And so since the second case was a little over a week ago, anybody that the second through 15 cases could have come in contact with could just be incubating,” said Leon on Wednesday afternoon.
