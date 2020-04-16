HAUSER — The second adult in custody to be tested for the novel coronavirus at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution received a negative test result, Coos Health and Wellness stated on Wednesday.
Last Thursday an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 and was the first, and so far only, reported case in Coos County. Brian Leon, an epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness, said that he was aware of a few other tests being conducted, including at least one from an employee at the facility.
“There could certainly be more results by the end of the week (from) individuals connected to Shutter Creek,” said Leon.
On Tuesday, the Department of Corrections stated that inmates from other facilities will no longer be transferring in to Shutter Creek. It is unclear when that ruling went into effect. Multiple adults in custody reported that new transfers were coming into the facility as recently as last week.
“Shutter Creek Correctional Institution is currently receiving no (adults in custody), and the only (adults in custody) being transported from the institution are positive for COVID-19 or releasing. All other (adults in custody) housed at SCCI are under medical observation for the 14 days following the positive COVID-19 test result at SCCI,” said Jennifer Black, the communications manager for the Oregon Department of Corrections, in an email.
This medical observation includes regularly taking the temperatures of those in custody plus checking for any other symptoms.
“Fever, shortness of breath and cough — the big three — those are ones that are presenting in well over half the cases. And then some of the other (symptoms) sore throat, head ache, even some (gastrointestinal) symptoms. Those are less than half but they are happening commonly enough that we have to pay attention to those symptoms, too,” said Leon.
Adults in custody and employees both, reportedly, have access to masks.
The protocol for a positive test for an adult in custody is that the individual will be transferred to a facility that has 24/7 care.
“DOC’s minimum-security institutions do not have the medical equipment or employees to appropriately treat COVID-19 positive (adults in custody). The Agency Operations Center is in daily consultation with our Chief of Medicine and our Infectious Disease Specialist, to determine the appropriate medical care for our (adults in custody),” said Black.
For the almost 100 employees that work at Shutter Creek in some capacity, Black noted that she is hoping that all take precaution and share any important information.
“It is not possible for us to know how many employees have been tested for COVID-19 as that information is not always shared with us,” she stated. “It is our hope that all Department of Corrections employees share test results with us so we can assist them with pay and protected leave time while they are recovering.”
An additional employee at Santiam Correctional Institution tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number to five; four adults in custody have tested positive at the facility. Four employees have tested positive at the Oregon State Penitentiary.
