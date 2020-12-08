A shark attacked a surfer along the North Oregon Coast, according to Seaside Fire & Rescue.
At approximately 3:26 p.m. Sunday, a Seaside Fire & Rescue crew was dispatched to a report of a shark bite victim in the area of the Seaside Cove.
Both Seaside Fire and a local Medix crew arrived at the cove and found an adult male surfer being carried to the parking lot by fellow surfers.
The local surfer had sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his lower leg. An off-duty Seaside Beach lifeguard applied a field tourniquet to the surfer’s injured leg which helped slow the bleeding. Medix crews then transported the surfer to the trauma unit of a local hospital for further evaluation.
The surfer’s identity had not been released by authorities as of early Monday morning.
Seaside Fire & Rescue officials said the incident serves as a valuable reminder to never recreate alone, in or out of the water. The fast response of fellow surfers was instrumental in providing aid to the victim.
Bystanders and Seaside Police assisted Seaside Fire and Medix at the scene.
The Seaside Cove is a popular surfing are along the North Oregon Coast.
State officials said shark attacks along the Oregon Coast are rare. In past incidents, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has posted areas where the attacks have occurred, or where sharks have been spotted, to warn surfers of the potential danger.
