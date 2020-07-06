LINCOLN CITY — Five people from Clark County, Wash., were arrested following a disturbance where they allegedly shouted racial slurs and harassed a Black family on the beach on July 4.
At about 9:33 p.m., Lincoln City Police were dispatched to the ocean beach area in front of the Inn at Spanish Head on a report of group of people shooting off illegal fireworks and causing a disturbance with other citizens on the beach, according to a press release from Sgt. Jeffrey Winn with the Lincoln City Police Department.
The initial officers arriving on scene in one of the Lincoln City Police Department’s beach ATV’s were immediately surrounded by this group of about 10 people, who began taunting and challenging the officers for seizing illegal fireworks, stated the release.
Several other officers arrived on scene and learned that this same group of white men had allegedly been taunting and challenging a Black family by yelling racial slurs at them, insulting them and using Nazi salutes towards them. The Black family advised police they felt intimidated by the actions this group had displayed toward them.
The on-scene officers formed a line between the group and the Black family, allowing them to safely leave the beach and return to their room. During this time, several in the group continued to taunt the officers, trying to challenge them to fight. Other members from that same group then began shooting off multiple large illegal aerial fireworks in front of the officers. After several more officers arrived on scene, they moved in on the confrontational and highly intoxicated group and began placing them under arrest for a variety of criminal charges, according to the release.
Gennadiy Kachankov, 30, Antoliy Kachankov, 28, Andrey Zaytsev, 28, Oleg Saranchuk, 45, Ruslan Tkachenko, 22, all of Clark County, Wash., were charged with the following crimes, riot, interfering with police, disorderly conduct II, harassment, possession of illegal fireworks, and offensive littering. They were cited and later released.
An additional male, who refused to identify himself and who had no ID on his person, was transported to the Lincoln County Jail for fingerprint identification and charged with the above listed crimes. In addition, Yuriy Kachankov, 30, of Clark County was also charged with the above listed charges along with resisting arrest. He was also cited and later released.
"The Lincoln City Police would like to thank the members of the Toledo Police Department and Lincoln County Parole and Probation, who assisted with the Fourth of July coverage and this incident," stated the release.
