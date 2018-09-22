Cynthia Johnson has spent over 30 years helping those around her find their dream homes. The wife and mother of two began her career in real estate shortly after moving to Myrtle Point in 1986.
As owner and principal broker for Johnson Group Real Estate, she actively works with clients and helping them understand each step involved when buying and selling property.
“We try to be honest and upfront with everyone and we work hard for our customers,” said Johnson. “It’s about making them happy and treating them like family.”
Since 2013, Johnson has run her own business and said the immediate welcome and support she received from the community has really helped them become successful.
With a staff of about four brokers, she said the team does its best to be flexible and conduct showings during the evenings or weekends to accommodate their client’s availability around the county.
“I enjoy meeting new people and helping them become homeowners,” said Johnson. “It’s a big purchase for a lot of people so it’s a huge responsibility, but it feels good.”
According to Johnson, the team also does frequent workshops on how they can best service their customers and will often discuss challenging cases to see how they can approach them better in the future.
While finding a home can be stressful, Johnson said she oftentimes reminds her clients that although the process can be lengthy in the end it’s all worthwhile.
“When you hand someone their keys and they get in and you see their excitement, it’s just such a good feeling,” said Johnson.
Johnson Group Real Estate offices are located at 611 8th St. in Myrtle Point.