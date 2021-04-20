The COVID Tenant Protection bill passed the Senate Thursday with a strong bipartisan vote of 25-5 after a workgroup of tenant advocates and landlords came together on the legislation. SB 282A will provide protections for renters facing COVID-era financial challenges after the eviction moratorium ends June 30, and give renters certainty that they will not be evicted this summer if they owe back rent.
Members of both parties spoke in favor of the bill.
“We need to ensure that tenants and housing providers can avail themselves of the assistance available, so we can avoid an eviction cliff,” said Sen. Anderson, (R-Lincoln City) while urging a yes vote.
There is rental assistance available now and more will be available soon with the distribution of funds from the American Rescue Plan. Renters who need assistance should dial 211 or contact https://www.211info.org/ or their local Community Action Center.
Sen. Kayse Jama, (D-Portland), who led the successful workgroup process, said, “Imagine you are a mother of four and you lost your job and you’re not able to pay your rent. Imagine that and how difficult it is. This is a reality of Oregonians, regardless of which district they live in or whether they are urban or rural. This is a moment where all Oregonians need to step up - and this body needs to step up - to protect all Oregonians,”
Summary of SB 282:
- Extend the repayment grace period for back-due rent to February 28, 2022, and continue temporarily an extended non-payment termination notice. While renters must make timely payment of current rent after July 1, this will give renters extra time to access rent assistance funds or earn income to get caught up on back-due rent from the moratorium period.
- Protect tenants’ ability to rent in the future.
- Prohibit potential landlords from screening out applicants based on COVID-era evictions and allow sealing of evictions during COVID from a tenant’s record.
- Prohibit credit history reports on any late payments during the moratorium and prohibit landlords from screening out tenants based on nonpayment during the eviction moratorium and grace period.
- Protect the right to share resources in a crisis. Prohibit eviction for doubling-up/occupancy limits imposed by landlords that are narrower than current law, during the COVID period when people have had to share housing due to the pandemic and wildfires.
- Protect against landlord retaliation. Temporarily extend HB 4401’s increased damages provision for retaliation violations during the COVID era.
“There is incredible worry among renters that they will lose their homes without more time to catch up after COVID,” says Sybil Hebb of the Oregon Law Center. “SB 282A will protect people’s homes while also ensuring that people’s rental record won’t be permanently harmed due to the pandemic’s massive job and income loss that affected so many Oregonians. We are very hopeful it will move quickly through the House.”
