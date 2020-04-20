Shutter Creek
Zach Silva, The World

LAKESIDE — A second inmate at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Monday morning, the Oregon Department of Corrections Facilities updated its website to show that two positive cases had been recorded at Shutter Creek.

The first case was reported at the Shutter Creek on April 9, also by an adult in custody. The Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed the most recent case to The World on Monday.

Since the first case at the facility, the Department of Corrections stated that all inmates have been checked for symptoms and have received routine temperature checks. Transfers into the facility were also reportedly halted as of April 7.

Coos Health and Wellness has been working on an investigation to find the source of the initial virus and how it came to the facility.

“The situation with a congregate setting, whenever there is a positive test, there are a lot of actions and protocols … centered around the idea that everyone is potentially infected,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness last week. “We know that’s not the case but we certainly look at any particular person that’s been in the building lately as a potential case.”

This story will be updated.

