September 7, 1971-April 8, 2020
A celebration of life for Scott Lee Ruppel, 48, of North Bend will be announced and held at a later date. Private inurnment was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Scott was born September 7, 1971 in Coos Bay to Gary and Janet (Spillman) Ruppel. He lost his battle with cancer and passed away surrounded by loved ones. His wish was to spend his remaining days celebrating all the memories and great hunting stories with friends and family. That is exactly what he did.
Scott graduated from North Bend High School, Class of 1990. Upon graduation he attended Southwestern Oregon Community College and transferred to Oregon Institute of Technology to receive his Vascular Ultrasonographer Degree. He started his career in Tacoma, Washington before moving back to Oregon, where his sweet daughter, Emma, was born. He eventually found his way to Missoula, Montana where he continued his career at Providence as the Lead Vascular Ultrasonographer. His co-workers say “though quiet in his demeanor, Scott was diligent and passionate in caring for his patients and in supporting the vascular surgery program. He felt at home here and knew this was where he was meant to serve.” His work family was very close and he loved them dearly.
Scott was an outdoorsman at heart. He loved to plan hunts with friends and family. He was an amazing mentor and was happiest when he could share his knowledge with others.
Scott will always be remembered for his quiet demeanor and his kind heart. He went above and beyond to help others and always did what was right. He was a beloved son, brother, father and friend.
Scott is survived by his daughter, Emma Ruppel of Eagle Point, Oregon; mother, Janet (Spillman) Ruppel of North Bend, Oregon; sister, Stacey (Ruppel) Sabin and brother in law, Greg Sabin of Bend, Oregon and a very special family with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Ruppel.
Scott was dedicated to conserving the wild country and fish and wildlife that depend on it. Without wild places for wild animals, there will be no place for sportsmen to hunt and fish. He also had a huge heart for dogs, especially ones that need to be rescued. National Mill Dog Rescue is an organization that rescues dogs from horrible breeding situations and rehabilitates them to live the rest of their lives in loving homes. Adopt don’t shop. For this reason, his wishes were for donations to go to: Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, PO Box 9257, Missoula, MO 59807 or the National Mill Dog Rescue, PO Box 88468, Colorado Springs, CO 80908.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
