October 15, 1951 – April 17, 2020
Sandy was born October 15, 1951 in Colorado. She passed away April 17, 2020 in Coos Bay.
Sandy lived many places before settling in the Coos Bay/North Bend area as an adolescent. She married Robert Wilmot and had two daughters, Melissa and Patrica with whom she was very close. Words cannot adequately describe how special Nana, or Aunt Sandy, as she was often called, was. She was a vibrant person who lived life to the fullest and loved with her whole heart. Nana was incredibly generous and dedicated to her family, especially the children. She had a gift for making everyone feel welcome and included. Sandra enjoyed gardening and NASCAR races (especially Jimmy Johnson’s) and had a contagious laugh. She will be deeply missed.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, brothers and sister. She is survived by her two daughters, three grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, mother-in-law, sisters, sisters -in-law,nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements are under the care of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
