May 29, 1935 – April 25, 2020
Arrangements for a memorial will be made at a later date.
Sandra Jean Forsyth was born May 29, 1935 in San Francisco, Calif. and was raised in Crescent City, Calif. Sandra, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 84. Sandra lived in Port Orchard with her husband Earl, and her three daughters nearby.
Sandra attended Del Norte High School in Crescent City, where she met and eventually married her High School sweetheart Earl Forsyth in 1954 and enjoyed 65 years of wedded bliss. Sandra and Earl raised three daughters, Barbara, Patricia, and Cathy, and a son Bruce who preceded her in death.
After a long career in banking which started in Reedsport and continued in Port Angeles, Wash., Sandra was able to retire and enjoy 30 years of gardening. Sandra’s first love, after Earl, were flowers and her yard was always in bloom, with Earl by her side as her ready gardener. Sandra’s other loves included her family, friends, playing games around the dining room table, and she was always up for any fun or adventure.
Sandra is survived by her husband; three daughters; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Sandra’s spirit, smile, and sense of humor will live on in the hearts and memories of everyone who knew her.
