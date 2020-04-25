March 21, 1942 - April 3, 2020
Roy Edward Gardner, 78, was born March 21, 1942 in Raymond, Washington to John and Edna Gardner, who moved to Coos County when Roy was 4 years old.
Roy died on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home in Coos Bay with his wife Carol and family by his side. After finding he had a rare disease that was moving quickly, he chose to have Hospice come to their home and be part of his care.
Roy loved his children and grandchildren very much, and enjoyed attending many of the grandchildren’s musical or sporting events as often as possible. He often said how thankful he was for time spent with his children while they were growing up, teaching them the importance of family and having a good work ethic. He shared many stories of good times at the lake cabin that he, family, and friends help build in the mid-1980s. Roy was an avid hunter, with many hunting stories involving his son and friends.
Roy graduated from Coquille High School in 1960. After marrying Judy Alborn Gederos 6 years later and having 2 children, Trevor Gardner and Taryn Gardner Kirk, in 1973 he spent the year building a house on his parents Glen Aiken ranch. He shared many wonderful memories of watching his kids around his mom and dad on the ranch. Roy often spoke about his parents with a great deal of love and respect. Roy was a quieter Christian person, and found hope in praying for others. He stated some of his most meaningful spiritual years were when he was a volunteer and able to help others, some through the church he attended, and some through South Coast Hospice.
Roy began his first career as a logger, doing a variety of tasks, including working at a few lumber mills in the winter time. He was proud that he was often asked to drive the crummy back and forth with the workers. At one point he chose to change careers, working at and later buying a service station in Coquille. Hours were long with many late nights, so he chose his next career as a mechanic, which eventually led to becoming a Service Manager at SW Chevrolet Motors in Coquille and mechanic at Courtesy GMC in Coos Bay, and also the Auto Clinic.
In 1980, Roy worked for Jim Arney for a little over a year and then the economy went south, so Roy started his own business, RBC Construction. Soon after he connected with Tom Harmon and the two began building homes and businesses. In 1987 he worked in Portland and Seattle for a couple years for his nephew Rick Smith. Tom had started his own construction business by that time and in 1989 Roy became his Superintendent for about 25 years, retiring from Harmon Construction in 2015. Roy was well respected in the construction world, and earned a few nicknames that related to his experience and expertise, “the saw and the wood god”. Roy was proud of all the many buildings they built, and Carol notes he enjoyed taking a drive to see many of these over the years. He was proud of being named at one point as Superintendent of the year. Roy also enjoyed making personal things for his kids and doing creative projects at home.
Roy enjoyed racing in his younger years, and was either participating or attending with family and friends. He continued enjoying races and hot rods in later years, attending many car events. Roy spent about 20 years working on their 1937 Ford Sedan, which they named Cinder. It brought him a great deal of joy to work on it, along with help from his son and friends. Roy finally finished it in 2019. He found it was hard to stop working on it, but at a certain point he and Carol were able to enjoy some drives in the ’37, also participating in a few local car shows that resulted in a couple of awards for Cinder.
Roy and Carol request donations be made to South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Rd, Coos Bay, OR 97420, a non-profit he had a big heart for, with his most recent accomplishment and volunteer project being the oversight on the construction of a new awning at the South Coast Hospice Thrift Store.
Roy is survived by his wife, Carol; his son and wife, Trevor and Jena Gardner; children, Garrett and Reggie; Trevor’s oldest son, Tyler West and wife Meagan and children, Rylie and Will; daughter and husband, Taryn and Pete Kirk; children, Quentin, Hannah, Trey, and Emily Kirk; Trevor and Taryn’s mother and step-father are Judy and Calvin Gederos. Roy was the youngest of 9 children and survived by 2 of 9 siblings, Ray and wife Barb Gardner, Johnny and wife, Eileen Gardner; he is survived by many other in-laws on Carol’s side that were special to Roy, the ones he was closest to are step-daughter, Cheri Robinson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill Elderkin and Pam Lira; mother-in-law, Sandy Denny. He was preceded in death by step-son, Robert Robinson April 22, 2018. There are numerous nieces and nephews in Roy’s family & many close friends whose names could easily fill a few pages. Roy loved any opportunity to get together with each of them.
