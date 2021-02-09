A Roseburg man is potentially facing several charges after police allege he intentionally crashed into several vehicles Thursday before leading officers on a short chase.
Slightly before 1 p.m., Thursday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says a silver SUV being driven by Robert K. Schuster, 55, approached a traffic control area on Highway 42 near Garden Valley Road. Several vehicles were stopped at the area, including at least one Oregon Department of Transportation vehicle.
When he reached the backup of cars, Schuster failed to slow down and plowed into the vehicles. After the initial impact, Schuster continued driving through the area and slammed into a bank.
Despite serious damage to his car, he continued driving through the zone and west on Highway 42. The silver SUV had two flat tires and heavy damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.
After moving through the area, Schuster passed an on-duty sheriff’s deputy who was waiting in traffic on the other side of the traffic control area. The deputy noticed the flat tires and heavy damage to the SUV and tried to stop the SUV.
A short pursuit followed at speeds of approximately 30 mph. Because of the damage to his vehicle, the SUV eventually shut down and was disabled in the westbound lane of Highway 42.
Even then, Schuster refused to get out of his SUV, ignoring commands from deputies. While waiting for additional officers to arrive to help, Coos County Sheriff’s Department dispatchers informed deputies on scene that the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had been dealing with Schuster throughout the morning. Deputies in Douglas County claimed Schuster was “homicidal and suicidal.”
Coos County deputies quickly created a plan and successfully took Schuster out of his vehicle. Traffic was halted in both directions on Highway 42 for about 10 minutes while officers took Schuster into custody.
Schuster was transported to Bay Area Hospital for a mental evaluation. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office will refer Schuster to the district attorney’s office for formal charges.
