March 20, 1931 – April 8, 2020
Roland James Dubisar, 89, New England, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Bismarck. A private funeral service for Roland will be held at Ladbury Funeral Service on Saturday, April 18, 2020 with Pastor Colin Neuharth officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the New England American Legion Anton Ulijohn Post 66. Interment will take place at the New England Cemetery.
Roland “Red” was born March 20, 1931 on a farm near New England, the third son of John Peter (1901-1982) and Susan (Gallup) (1906-1998) Dubisar. He was baptized in Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in 1938.
As a student in New England High School, Roland played football and was honored as an outstanding center by Coach Jim Broton. Red graduated from NEHS in 1951.
Roland served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1951-1954. He was stationed in Albuquerque, N.M. until he was discharged.
Roland and Kay Marie Ballweber (1936-1999) were married June 18, 1954. To this union were born: Harley Irving (1956); Aubrey Charles (1957-2019); Neil Austin (1958); Shannon Paul (1960); John Randal (1962-1993); Scott James (1966); and Nels (1973).
Red’s family moved to Oregon in March 1966 where he worked for JBS Construction Co., until 1971. They moved back to North Dakota. From 1975-1992, Red worked for JBS Construction Co., and W G Moe and Sons in Oregon. Red and Kay returned to New England to remain permanently.
Because of his excellent memory, Red was the family oral historian. He enjoyed telling stories, going to the casino, raising cattle, driving horses, working wagons, making friends, meeting with his buddies (The Corporation), buying gold and silver, collecting coins, and trail rides.
Roland belonged to the Sodbusters’ Saddle Club, American Legion, Eagles and the Model A Association.
Roland is surived by his sons: Harley Dubisar, Neil (Vicki) Dubisar, Shannon (Karen) Dubisar, Scott (Mindy) Dubisar, and Nels (Bekah) Dubisar; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Iola Kamya Dubisar; sisters-in-law, Rita Dubisar, Carloine Dubisar, Georgia Ripke, and Ginger Braunberger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay; his sons, John R. and Aubrey Charles; his parents; daughter-in-law, Dawn Dubisar; in-laws; brothers, Irving, George, John W. and Wesley; and sister-in-law, Alyce Dubisar.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In