North Bend resident Diane Rich, 59, is one of three candidates looking to become Coos County's next county clerk.
The business executive, who is Republican, faces non-partisan candidates Julie Brecke and Matthew Borgens in the May 17 primary. She's campaigned with conservative commissioner candidates Rod Taylor and Pam Lewis.
Rich entered the race after trying once before for the position. She'd put her name in to be considered as the interim clerk after clerk Debbie Heller left before serving a full term. The job went instead to Dede Murphy, a former Coos County clerk and former chair of the Coos County Democratic Party.
Rich describes the selection process for the interim clerk as a "fiasco." She said she'd submitted letters of references from millionaires that were never read and that her interview with the commissioners and Heller took maybe nine minutes.
"I knew walking out of there that this was not a real job interview. This was a hoax," Rich said.
Now, the president of Act Now Retention Services, LLC, said she's ready to have voters make the decision. Her platform includes eliminating mail-in voting, with exceptions for the military or elderly or frail, and more oversight of elections to prevent fraud.
"I was never going to be a politician, but this smelled so bad, and no one else stood up. And I figured that at this point in time, I'm going to make a stand, and I'm going to do a good job for the county because they need somebody to do that," Rich said.
Rich, divorced, has raised three children as a single mother. Her middle son, Robert, died at the age of 19. Rich moved to Oregon in 2005 from Utah, first establishing herself in Eugene before moving to Coos County. A graduate of Cottonwood High School, she's worked as a national sales manager, publicity manager, government contract administrator and website builder.
A successful run for the clerk's office may be something Rich uses as a launching point for higher office. She said she might one day be interested in serving in the legislature and said she's critical of leaders who sit on foundations and boards and have little comprehension of what it means to live paycheck to paycheck.
"We need people who are in government, who have knowledge about how regular people live so that they don't make terrible rules and mistakes that are going to hurt their citizens," Rich said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Rich said she was producing interactive training programs for clients like Sandia Labs, NASA and the Social Security Administration. But COVID decimated her business, so she decided to run for the clerk's position. She said it seemed like an excellent way to put her technical skills to improve things for the county.
She's also an advocate of more strenuous security measures for casting votes and of in-person voting with identification. She's worried about duplicate votes, votes from non-citizens and inaccurate voter rolls.
"We have face recognition. We have iris recognition. These are all available programs, and we have the capability to use them. They're not overpriced at this point in time. So it's a great time to get somebody who has an I.T. background into our system to be sure that the office is made better, that these corrupt details cannot be corrupted anymore," Rich said.
Rich said she's running for office because she cares deeply about what's happening in the world, particularly with elections, and wants to ensure things are in order for the next generation.
"I have a 4-year-old granddaughter that I want her to have a great life. And we can't have a great life if we continue down this road. Our country is falling apart," Rich said.
