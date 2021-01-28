REEDSPORT – A 70-year-old Reedsport woman was found dead Tuesday, two days after she was reported missing.
Margaret Lucretia Garrison was found floating in the Smith River by two men in a drift boat. Garrison’s body was recovered by marine deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Her death is being investigated by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, although the sheriff’s department said there is no reason to suspect foul play at this time.
The search for Garrison began Friday, Jan. 22, where a Douglas County deputy was notified of a vehicle off the side of the road near milepost 36 on Lower Smith River Road. A caller reported finding a dog near the vehicle, saying he took the dog when no one else was around.
A deputy responded to the scene and found the vehicle, which showed no damage and had locked doors. The deputy conducted a DMV check and found the vehicle was registered to a woman in Winchester Bay, not to Garrison. The deputy drove to the registered owner’s address but found no one home.
On Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a missing person’s report about Garrison. Deputies learned Garrison left Lakeside on Thursday, Jan. 21, and last spoke to someone on the phone around 4:30 p.m. that day.
The caller provided a description of the vehicle Garrison was driving as well as a license plate number. The deputy recognized the description as the car located a few days earlier. Deputies quickly responded to Smith River Road, where the vehicle was still located. They searched the immediate area and were unable to locate anyone. It was later discovered the vehicle had been purchased by Garrison but was not registered in her name. Deputies contacted several area hospitals checking to see if Garrison had been admitted, which she had not.
At that time, Douglas County Search and Rescue was notified, and a search plan was developed. The next day, members of the search and rescue team searched for Garrison and eventually located items belonging to her. Search and rescue deputies made arrangements for the sheriff's office Marine Division to launch a boat on Tuesday morning to conduct a search from the river.
On Tuesday, search crews and marine deputies continued the search for Garrison. Two men in a drift boat later reported they had located a deceased body in the middle of the river approximately one mile downstream from where Garrison's vehicle was located. Marine deputies identified the body to be that of Garrison and recovered her body from the river.
