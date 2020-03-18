REEDSPORT – Project Blessing Food Pantry is ensuring food-insecure Coastal Douglas County residents continue to have safe access to food during the COVID-19 pandemic through a real-time ordering process.
The food pantry announced that, beginning immediately, clients may text or call in their order and pick it up with no contact with volunteers. There will also be no waiting line, or dealing with inclement weather.
Clients can fill out a real-time order form to request food items, texting a picture of the form to 541-361-9277. Once the order is complete, the client will receive a text telling them which tent and table to find their order on.
As part of the process, pantry volunteers will text clients offers of daily items, like produce, dairy, and frozen meats, during pantry hours.
Order forms can be found at the pantry, or by emailing realtimeorders@yahoo.com. An order can be called in Tuesday and Wednesday between noon and 12:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Limited delivery is available for clients who use the Dial-A-Ride service, or who are elderly and practicing self-quarantine. Limited delivery services begin March 20.
Recently, there was success in advocating for the USDA to increase the eligibility for the Emergency Food Assistance Program. This month, the income eligibility was increased to 300% of poverty. As a result, Project Blessing said more residents are eligible for food assistance.
“The advocacy for this change began nearly a year ago and could not have come at a better time,” said Susan Martin, director of Project Blessing Food Pantry.
According to information from Martin, income eligibility begins at:
Household of 1 -- $38,280 annual income
Household of 2 -- $51,720
Household of 3 -- $65,160
Household of 4 -- $78,600
Household of 5 -- $92,040
Household of 6 -- $105,480
Household of 7 -- $118,920
Household of 8 -- $132,360
For each additional person in the household, add $1,120.
Project Blessing is not currently accepting food donations or McKay’s receipts. Monetary donations are needed to support the new equipment needed to provide social distancing, changing the pantry into a warehouse to serve orders, and for purchasing additional food. Donations can be mailed to Project Blessing, 2191 Birch Ave, Reedsport, OR 97467.
