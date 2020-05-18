Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Powers Police Log

Thursday, May 14

Stalking

At 12:08 p.m. on U.S. Highway 242, a report of stalking was taken.

Friday, May 15

Arrests

At 1:05 p.m. on Second Avenue and Spruce Street, a follow-up report was taken which lead to an arrest.

At 7:20 p.m. on Poplar Street and Third Avenue, an arrest was made on a warrant service.

Traffic Stop

At 4:13 p.m. on Powers Highway near Milepost 10, driver was issued a warning following a traffic stop.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-6039 or by email at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

