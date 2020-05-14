Powers City Hall

Powers Police Log

Thursday, May 7

At 3:10 p.m. on Johnson Mountain Road, a parking complaint was handled.

At 3:18 p.m. on Salmon Creek Road, a report of criminal trespass was handled.

At 8:33 p.m. on Hemlock Street, fraud was reported.

At 10:27 p.m. on Third Avenue and Fir Street, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.

Friday, May 8

At 12:07 a.m. on Fourth Avenue and Fir Street, an intoxicated subject was handled.

At 5:13 p.m. on County Round 90, driver issued a citation following a traffic stop.

Saturday, May 9

At 12:40 p.m. on South Second Avenue, suspicious conditions were reported.

At 11:11 p.m. on Bingham Street and First Avenue, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.

At 11:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 242, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.

At 11:50 p.m. on First Avenue and Fir Street, a DUII report was taken.

Monday, May 11

At 4:18 p.m. on Salmon Creek Road, criminal trespass was reported.

At 4:23 p.m. on Salmon Creek Road, a traffic stop was conducted.

Tuesday, May 12

At 5:15 p.m. on West Birch Street, information was gathered following a request for public assistance.

