North Bend police are still looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run incident that killed a 28-year-old North Bend man Sunday.
District Attorney R. Paul Frasier announced Tuesday that investigators were making progress but still had not located Joshua James Thompson, 40, who was last known to live in Coquille.
Police believe Thompson was driving a Chevy Tahoe that ran over Michael David Moore in what authorities are calling a road-rage incident.
According the information Frasier released, Moore was a passenger in a Ford Ranger pickup that had some altercation with the Tahoe and a red vehicle, now known to be a Toyota Camry. The incident started near the Liberty Theater in downtown North Bend. The vehicles traveled south on Sherman Avenue and turned west on either Oregon or Maryland avenues. During the chase, the Ford Ranger crashed into a curb and could no longer be driven.
At that point, Moore exited the vehicle and confronted the driver of the Tahoe. The argument continued onto Union Avenue when police say the Tahoe ran over Moore before crashing into a home in the 2700 block of Union Avenue.
Police allege Thompson then drove the Tahoe away, abandoning it a few blocks away and leaving in the red Toyota.
Frasier said an autopsy was concluded on Moore on Tuesday, and the coroner determined Moore died for major crushing injuries to his body.
Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies began searching for Thompson and the red Toyota on Sunday. On Tuesday, the vehicle had been found abandoned on a remote rural area of north Coos County on private forest land. Frasier said a concerned citizen called authorities after noticing a locked gate leading to the road had been crashed into. The citizen walked up the road and found the vehicle. Frasier said the person has seen press coverage about the incident and called authorities.
Frasier said the vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was issued, giving police authority to search it.
Frasier said authorities are continuing to search for Thompson. If anyone has seen Thompson or has information on the case, they are asked to call the North Bend Police Department.
This story was corrected mid-morning Wednesday to reflect the vehicle authorities located Tuesday. It was a red Toyota Camry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In