The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 5/6/2022:
North Bend
• 1:32 pm, 3400 block of Tremont Avenue, report of criminal trespass. A 39 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 1:59 pm, North Bend Police, report of damage city property.
• 8:25 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, report of assault. A 21 year old male, charged with assault IV, sexual abuse III, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and transported to Coos County jail.
• 11:51 pm, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, report of unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Coos Bay
• 2:48 am, 300 block of LaClair Street, report of a water problem. Broken water spicket as result of attempted theft.
• 10:51 am, 100 block of S Schoneman Street, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft.
• 11:40 am, 800 block of S 11th Street, report of hit and run accident. Other party returned, handled civilly.
• 1:17 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, warrant service. A 40 year old was cited.
Coquille
• 3:23 pm, 900 block of N Collier St, report of ID theft.
• 3:48 pm, 5th Street Park, report of juvenile problem.
Reedsport
• 2:40 am, Lower Smith River Road and Highway 101, report of natural disaster.
• 10:49 pm, 700 block of Winchester Avenue, report of harassing phone calls
Saturday, 5/7/2022:
North Bend
• 2:30 am, 1500 block of Garfield, report of suspicious conditions. Unknown subject pounding on door at location.
• 1:10 pm, 1300 block of Crowell Lane, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
Coos Bay
• 3:39 am, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard, report of arson.
• 8:40 am, 800 block of 6th Avenue, report of traffic hazard. Suspicious vehicle blocking driveway. Vehicle towed.
• 1:30 pm, Dollar Tree, report of accident. Vehicle into a tree. No injury (assist only).
• 5:39 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, report of shoplifter. Requested for 57 year old male to be trespassed.
• 5:39 pm, Front Street, warrant service. 57 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
• 6:01 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, report of shoplifter. A 31 year old male was cited for theft 3.
• 7:42 pm, 200 block of N Wall Street, caller reported theft of keys.
• 7:53 pm, 1000 block of Arago Avenue, report of family dispute. Verbal only, intoxicated instigator left in a vehicle.
Coquille
• 3:43 am, 40 block of Cedar Street, report of family dispute.
• 10:10 am, 500 block of E 2nd Street, report of animal complaint. Dog on roof.
• 4:33 pm, Dean and E 3rd, report of dog at large.
Reedsport
• 3:57 pm, 1200 block of Juniper Avenue, report of burglary.
• 4:32 pm, 1900 block of Fir Avenue, report of animal problem.
Sunday, 5/8/2022:
North Bend
• 9:49 am, 3800 block of Chester Street, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 10:14 am, 1200 block of Ford Lane, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 7:54 pm, Tiny Tavern, report of theft of backpack.
Coos Bay
• 2:05 am, 500 block of Central Avenue, warrant service. A 51 year old male was cited.
• 1:18 pm, 1700 block of Thompson Road, report of assault. A 39 year old male was charged with assault IV and transported to Coos County jail.
• 2:02 pm, S Broadway Street, report of traffic signal malfunction.
• 3:50 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, report of criminal trespass which resulted in warrant service. A 50 year old male was cited.
• 7:56 pm, 800 block of Crocker Street, report of domestic assault. A 57 year old male was charged with assault 4 domestic, carry concealed firearm and resisting arrest. A 76 year old male was charged with interfering with peace officer, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm. Both were transported to Coos County jail.
• 9:23 pm, Newmark Avenue and Wasson Street, report of subject swinging what looks like a pickaxe around.
Coquille
• 2:02 pm, Fairview Road and W Central, report of injured animal.
Reedsport
• 7:01 am, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park, report of restraining order violation.
• 7:35 pm, 500 block of Regents Place, report of disorderly conduct.
Monday, 5/9/2022:
North Bend
• 12:22 am, Virginia and Marion, traffic stop which resulted in warrant service. A 50 year old male was cited.
• 9:32 am, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue, report of disorderly conduct. Request for disorderly subject be trespassed from business.
• 11:21 am, 2300 block of Commercial Street, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle and items taken.
• 12:45 pm, 1800 block of Newmark, report of shoplifter. A 27 year old male was cited for theft 3.
• 12:56 pm, Ferry Road, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle. Report of theft of vehicle battery.
• 4:54 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, report of criminal trespass. A 27 year old male was charged with criminal trespass 2.
• 7:17 pm, 2000 block of Marion Avenue, report of criminal trespass. Disorderly male/threats. A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass 2.
• 8:15 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, report of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct. A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass 2.
Coos Bay
• 9:11 am, 800 Crocker Street, report of stolen vehicle.
• 9:58 am, behind Blue Moon, report of criminal mischief to vehicle.
• 1:07 pm, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue, report of violation of restraining order. A 33 year old female was charged with resisting arrest and violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.
• 1:17 pm, S 1st Street and Johnson, report of traffic signal malfunction.
Coquille
• 1:15 pm, 200 block of S Folsom Court, report of a civil problem.
• 2:17 pm, Highway 42 mile post 18, traffic stop. A 34 year old male was cited.
• 2:57 pm, 200 block of Highway 42, report of an at risk subject.
Reedsport
• 3:26 am, Highway 38 and mile post 1.5, report of natural disaster.
• 8:10 am, Northwest Landscaping, report of criminal mischief.
• 2:10 pm, 1900 Dogwood Avenue, report of a parking problem.
• 4:09 pm, 3000 Morris Place, report of civil dispute.
• 4:39 pm, 900 block of Winchester Avenue, report of trespassing.
