Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Friday, 5/6/2022:

North Bend

  1:32 pm, 3400 block of Tremont Avenue, report of criminal trespass.  A 39 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

  1:59 pm, North Bend Police, report of damage city property.

  8:25 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, report of assault.  A 21 year old male, charged with assault IV, sexual abuse III, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and transported to Coos County jail.

  11:51 pm, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, report of unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

Coos Bay

  2:48 am, 300 block of LaClair Street, report of a water problem.  Broken water spicket as result of attempted theft.

  10:51 am, 100 block of S Schoneman Street, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft.

  11:40 am, 800 block of S 11th Street, report of hit and run accident.  Other party returned, handled civilly.

  1:17 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, warrant service.  A 40 year old was cited.

Coquille

  3:23 pm, 900 block of N Collier St, report of ID theft.

  3:48 pm, 5th Street Park, report of juvenile problem.

Reedsport

  2:40 am, Lower Smith River Road and Highway 101, report of natural disaster.

  10:49 pm, 700 block of Winchester Avenue, report of harassing phone calls

Saturday, 5/7/2022:

North Bend

  2:30 am, 1500 block of Garfield, report of suspicious conditions.  Unknown subject pounding on door at location.

  1:10 pm, 1300 block of Crowell Lane, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.

Coos Bay

  3:39 am, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard, report of arson.

  8:40 am, 800 block of 6th Avenue, report of traffic hazard.  Suspicious vehicle blocking driveway.  Vehicle towed.

  1:30 pm, Dollar Tree, report of accident.  Vehicle into a tree.  No injury (assist only).

  5:39 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, report of shoplifter. Requested for 57 year old male to be trespassed.

  5:39 pm, Front Street, warrant service.  57 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail.

  6:01 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, report of shoplifter.  A 31 year old male was cited for theft 3.

  7:42 pm, 200 block of N Wall Street, caller reported theft of keys.

  7:53 pm, 1000 block of Arago Avenue, report of family dispute.  Verbal only, intoxicated instigator left in a vehicle.

Coquille

  3:43 am, 40 block of Cedar Street, report of family dispute.

  10:10 am, 500 block of E 2nd Street, report of animal complaint.  Dog on roof.

  4:33 pm, Dean and E 3rd, report of dog at large.

Reedsport

  3:57 pm, 1200 block of Juniper Avenue, report of burglary.

  4:32 pm, 1900 block of Fir Avenue, report of animal problem.

Sunday, 5/8/2022:

North Bend

  9:49 am, 3800 block of Chester Street, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.

  10:14 am, 1200 block of Ford Lane, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.

  7:54 pm, Tiny Tavern, report of theft of backpack.

Coos Bay

  2:05 am, 500 block of Central Avenue, warrant service.  A 51 year old male was cited.

• 1:18 pm, 1700 block of Thompson Road, report of assault.  A 39 year old male was charged with assault IV and transported to Coos County jail.

  2:02 pm, S Broadway Street, report of traffic signal malfunction.

  3:50 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, report of criminal trespass which resulted in warrant service.  A 50 year old male was cited.

  7:56 pm, 800 block of Crocker Street, report of domestic assault.  A 57 year old male was charged with assault 4 domestic, carry concealed firearm and resisting arrest.  A 76 year old male was charged with interfering with peace officer, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.  Both were transported to Coos County jail.

  9:23 pm, Newmark Avenue and Wasson Street, report of subject swinging what looks like a pickaxe around.

Coquille

  2:02 pm, Fairview Road and W Central, report of injured animal.

Reedsport

  7:01 am, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park, report of restraining order violation.

  7:35 pm, 500 block of Regents Place, report of disorderly conduct.

Monday, 5/9/2022:

North Bend

  12:22 am, Virginia and Marion, traffic stop which resulted in warrant service.  A 50 year old male was cited.

  9:32 am, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue, report of disorderly conduct.  Request for disorderly subject be trespassed from business.

  11:21 am, 2300 block of Commercial Street, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle and items taken.

  12:45 pm, 1800 block of Newmark, report of shoplifter.  A 27 year old male was cited for theft 3.

  12:56 pm, Ferry Road, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle. Report of theft of vehicle battery.

  4:54 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, report of criminal trespass.  A 27 year old male was charged with criminal trespass 2.

   7:17 pm, 2000 block of Marion Avenue, report of criminal trespass.  Disorderly male/threats.  A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass 2.

  8:15 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, report of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.  A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass 2.

Coos Bay

  9:11 am, 800 Crocker Street, report of stolen vehicle.

  9:58 am, behind Blue Moon, report of criminal mischief to vehicle.

  1:07 pm, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue, report of violation of restraining order.  A 33 year old female was charged with resisting arrest and violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail. 

  1:17 pm, S 1st Street and Johnson, report of traffic signal malfunction.

Coquille

  1:15 pm, 200 block of S Folsom Court, report of a civil problem.

  2:17 pm, Highway 42 mile post 18, traffic stop.  A 34 year old male was cited.

  2:57 pm, 200 block of Highway 42, report of an at risk subject.

Reedsport

  3:26 am, Highway 38 and mile post 1.5, report of natural disaster.

  8:10 am, Northwest Landscaping, report of criminal mischief.

  2:10 pm, 1900 Dogwood Avenue, report of a parking problem.

  4:09 pm, 3000 Morris Place, report of civil dispute. 

  4:39 pm, 900 block of Winchester Avenue, report of trespassing.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What steps have you taken to prepare for wildfire season?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments