COOS BAY —A Coos County man was severely injured Saturday afternoon when a vehicle struck him near the Red Lion Hotel in Coos Bay.
Coos Bay Police Sgt. Hugo Hatzel said 43-year-old Canon Lingreen had been walking on the sidewalk at about 5:30 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 101 between N. Bayshore Drive and Ivy Street.
A woman walking with Lingreen called for help and he was transported to Bay Area Hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.
Members from the Coos County Crash Team and Oregon State Police accident reconstruction experts have been tasked with examining the crash scene and aiding officers in the investigation. As of now, it’s unclear what led up to the crash.
“We are speaking with the driver as well as examining the scene and evaluating the vehicle,” Hatzel said.
He added, once Lingreen is stabilized he is expected to be transferred to a hospital in Portland for further treatment. The driver, who wasn’t identified, as well as the woman walking with Lingreen was not injured.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office, North Bend Police Department, Coquille Police Department and Myrtle Point Police Department all assisted with Saturday’s crash. The driver is cooperating with authorities and more information will be released as it comes in.