Patrick Lee Chandler
September 27, 1954 - October 1, 2019
Patrick Lee Chandler was born Sept. 27, 1954 in Madra Calif., to Belva Jane Bowerman and Donald Chandler. He grew up in Shingle Springs Calif., with 3 sisters Patricia Lynn McCraken-Plew, Janet Fulmer and Sheryl McCracken.
He lived in several places including Las Vegas before moving to Powers in 1976. Although he moved a few more times he always returned to his home in Powers, where he had many friends. He passed away Oct. 1, in Powers due to complications of a stroke he had in July. Patrick worked in several types of jobs in the timber industry, but his favorite job was working on the Hayes Ranch. He loved all of the Hayes family and would have done anything for them.
Patrick was preceded in death by a son, Joey Ellison of Arizona; a sister, Cheryl McCracken, brothers, Matthew McCracken and Joseph McCracken; his mother, Belva Jane McCracken; and step-father, Donald Joseph McCracken.
He is survived by a son, Erin Chandler; his step son, Cody Hatfield of Corvallis; sister, Janet Fulmer of Placerville; sister, Patricia Plew; brother-in-law, Darrel Plew of Reedsport; and brother, Michael McCracken of Missouri.
A celebration of life will be held in Powers on Nov. 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Honey Badger Ranch located at 75 Appleton Lane in Powers. The celebration of life will be potluck style. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Sharon Hayes — Patrick loved you.
Patrick was a force to be reckoned with and will be missed by all.