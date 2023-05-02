Democratic Party of Oregon Statement on Secretary Shemia Fagan's Resignation
The Chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon issued the following statement regarding the resignation of Secretary Fagan:
"The Democratic Party of Oregon understands and supports Shemia Fagan's decision to resign," Democratic Party State Chair Rosa Colquitt said. "Democrats are committed to transparency in government and preserving faith in democracy. It is important to take the steps necessary to restore it. The DPO supports the Governor as she begins the important process of identifying and appointing a new Secretary of State. We look forward to working with the next Secretary of State, and to continuing our work to elect Democrats who have the public's interest at heart."
For more information, please contact press@dpo.org.
---
Republican Leaders Issue Statement in Response to Secretary Fagan’s Resignation
This morning, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced her resignation, effective May 8th, in light of recently published admissions in the Willamette Week, who laid out a series of major ethics violations.
“Secretary Fagan found herself in a web of ethical violations and it finally caught up to her thanks to exceptional investigative journalism by Willamette Week’s Sophie Peel and Nigel Jaquiss. It is critically important that statewide elected officials exercise good judgement at all times. It is clear that Fagan has broken Oregon’s trust beyond repair. It’s time to return integrity to the Secretary of State’s office,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend).
“Today’s resignation of Secretary Fagan reflects the level of corruption occurring in state government. Since the beginning of the year, I have said we need a transparent process. The level of abuse Secretary Fagan flaunted from her official position is just another example the extreme measures of one-party rule in Oregon,” said House Republican Leader Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville). “We encourage the Governor to use this opportunity to appoint a person who can restore trust and ethics in the Secretary of State’s office. Additionally, we suggest due diligence and thorough vetting in the consideration of potential appointees.”
On Friday, following reports of Fagan’s consulting contract, Republican leaders called for her immediate resignation.
