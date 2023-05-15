Oregon's capitol building

Oregon's Capitol Building

Recently, a bipartisan coalition of Oregon Senators approved an initiative that will direct more support to rural firefighters. Senate Bill 1068 will simplify how property owners not currently included in rural fire protection districts can join those districts to support firefighting efforts.

Specifically, the bill will allow property owners to consent to addition of their land to rural fire protection districts and authorizes the board of directors of a district to annex to the district, under certain circumstances, lands within the coverage area of the district.

