Oregon's capitol building

Oregon's capitol building

The COVID-19 pandemic may impact the legislative session, joining a political stew of items in Salem and Washington, D.C., that includes a trip to the Mexican border, an overstuffed legislative agenda, opposition to praise for county election officials and a new look at how rare the Democratic primary loss in Oregon’s 5th District - which includes Bend - was in the national election landscape.

COVID-19 returns to Capitol: Legislative officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon that they had received a report of at least one exposure to COVID-19 in the Oregon Capitol.



0
2
0
1
1



Online Poll

How did you like the snow that dumped on us last week?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments