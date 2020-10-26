CHARLESTON — A South American artist and biologist will give the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology's final public lecture of 2020, according to a release from the institute.
Dr. Fernanda Ayarzun will give the interactive lecture, titled "My intertidal: in between art and science," online through Zoom direct from Conception, Chile, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Oct. 29. A recording will be posted online after the lecture, too.
Ayarzun holds a PhD from the University of Washington, where she studies the biology of the microscopic larval (or immature) forms of marine animals, according to the release.
She's also an artist, whose work ranges from scientific illustrations to realistic ceramic sculptures of octopus and lesser-known microscopic organisms. As an artist-at-sea with the research vessel Falkour, Ayarzun created sculptures using clay recovered from the sea floor.
More than 200 people attended the OIMB's last online lecture, according to Director Craig Young. Those who did can attend this one using the same Zoom link, or anyone can email Young at cmyoung@uoregon.edu with "OIMB public lecture" in the subject line to receive access to Thursday's lecture.
A recording of the lecture will be available Thursday evening at www.tinyurl.com/yxaxsn92, and more information about Oyarzun is available at her website: www.fernandaoyarzun.com.
