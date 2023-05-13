Fishery Disaster

The challenging impacts of climate change, increased drought, changing ocean conditions, and critical habitat loss complicate the recovery of salmon populations along the Pacific Coast.

 Courtesy

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and U.S. Representatives Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Val Hoyle, and Andrea Salinas said they are urging the Department of Commerce to issue an expedited declaration of a fishery resource disaster for Oregon, which would trigger immediate federal aid.

“The value of salmon to Oregon cannot be overstated,” the members wrote in a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “In addition to the economic activity generated by this industry, salmon are an important part of the cultural heritage of Pacific Northwest tribes and are a treasured natural resource across the state.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Does Coos Bay need a more restrictive smoking ordinance?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments